LSU will officially sell alcohol in Tiger Stadium this season

The “worst kept secret in town” is officially out in the open.

Back in May, the SEC announced that it would give its member institutions “the autonomy to determine the permissibility of selling alcoholic beverages in its athletics venues” in general seating areas. Thursday morning, LSU became the latest SEC school to take advantage of that shift in policy as the university confirmed the addition of beer and wine sales at Tiger Stadium in its public seating areas.

The policy, which includes what a release describes as a fan code of conduct, will go into effect this coming football season. The school made sure to note, however, that concession stands near the student section will not sell alcoholic beverages.

“This is all about enhancing the fan experience, responding to the feedback from our fans and doing it responsibly,” LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said in a statement. “It’s a big addition to our events and we believe it will be a positive one overall, but we are going about it with the appropriate mindset and thorough planning.”

From the school’s press release:

LSU staff and vendors will undergo training to properly facilitate institutional and conference policy, and to adhere to all state and federal laws and regulations. Staff members for each concession stand will be required to complete the Louisiana Responsible Vendor alcohol training course and purchase an East Baton Rouge Parish seller permit. All servers will also be instructed according to LSU’s policies and trained to identify public intoxication in order to refuse service to any fan who appears impaired. Security personnel reserve the right to eject or arrest fans who are intoxicated or share alcoholic beverages with minors.

Georgia was the first SEC school to announce that it would not be expanding alcohol sales, at least this fall. Alabama and Auburn have also joined UGA in not (yet) taking advantage of the SEC’s shift in policy, while Ole Miss is leaning in that general direction as well.

Conversely, Texas A&M announced a month ago that it will be taking immediate advantage of the change in conference policy by serving beer and wine at Kyle Field starting this fall. South Carolina subsequently followed A&M’s lead earlier this month.

A week ago, the Knoxville Beer Board approved a permit that would allow alcohol sales at Neyland Stadium, although Tennessee has not yet officially announced its availability for Volunteer football games this fall.