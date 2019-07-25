No indication of foul play in death of Georgia Tech’s Brandon Adams

In the days after the sudden death of Georgia Tech defensive tackle Brandon Adams in late March, an autopsy performed to determine the cause of death was inconclusive. Months later, the family is no closer to getting an answer that would aid them in the grieving process.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a toxicology exam performed by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation found no evidence of foul play in Adams’ death. The results of the test showed that there was no alcohol, drugs or poisons present in Adams’ body at the time of his death.

“The toxicology examinations done for Brandon Adams did not indicate foul play or other factors that would warrant further criminal investigation by the Atlanta Police Department,” a statement from the APD red. “As a result, the department is not pursuing the case further.”

According to the police report that detailed the time leading up to Adams’ death, the player was practicing a “step-dancing” routine when he suddenly collapsed and hit his head on the pavement. After the fall, Adams began convulsing and foaming at the mouth.

Adams was subsequently taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead hours later.

During his time with the Yellow Jackets, Adams, who would’ve been entering his senior season this year, played in 33 games. The lineman had played in all 24 games each of the past two years.