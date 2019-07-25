Potential of flagged ACT score helps lead three-star 2019 Kansas signee to ‘explore different options’

Uncertainty over some test scores has caused Kansas’ first recruiting class under Les Miles to be pared by one.

On his personal Twitter account earlier this week, Jayden Russell announced that he has “been granted a release from The University of Kansas… and will be exploring different options at this time.” Russell added that he is a “Full Qualifier” shortly after explaining in length the circumstances surrounding his impending departure from Lawrence.

“KU mentioned to me their [sic] was a possible chance that my ACT score could get flagged because of the significant jump from the 2nd test score to my 3rd test score (10 point jump),” the safety wrote in his social media post. “I was informed 2 days before I was supposed to move in that it would be best if I do not report and retake the test because if I showed up during the flagging process I would have to leave KU and potentially pay back everything I had received.

“The main goal was for me to retake the test and report by AUG 1st. The staff informed [me] that they could no longer wait to see if I will pass my ACT since I got the score back today (which I did pass).”

A three-star member of the Jayhawks’ 2019 recruiting class, Russell was rated as the No. 8 player at any position in the state of Kansas. He was the highest-rated defensive back signed by KU this cycle.

Prior to signing with Kansas, Russell had also held offers from, among others, Boston College, Duke, Iowa State and Kansas State.