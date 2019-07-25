Getty Images

QB Brandon McIlwain won’t play football at Cal in 2019, will focus solely on baseball instead

By John TaylorJul 25, 2019, 10:40 AM EDT
So much for the original version of that extended plan.

In late May of 2017, three months after leaving South Carolina, it was confirmed that Brandon McIlwain would be transferring to Cal. More specifically, the two-sport athlete would be transferring to the Golden Bears to play both football and baseball.

That arrangement lasted two seasons, with McIlwain taking on the role of dual-sport student-athlete. Wednesday, however, head coach Justin Wilcox confirmed that McIlwain has opted to focus solely on baseball and will not play football for the Pac-12 program this year.

The development comes a few months after McIlwain, an outfielder for the Bears, suffered a broken foot during a series with Oregon State that sidelined him for the remainder of the college baseball season. In June of this year, McIlwain was selected by the Miami Marlins in the 26th round of the Major League Baseball draft.

As the primary backup to starting quarterback Chase Garbers, who had replaced injured starter Ross Bowers, McIlwain completed 80 of his 129 passes for 763 yards, two touchdowns and eight interceptions. McIlwain did start two of the 10 games in which he played in 2018.

Bowers, who started every game in 2017 for the Bears, transferred from the program in December of last year. Shortly thereafter, Cal landed UCLA transfer — and immediately-eligible quarterback — Devon Modster.

LSU makes official selling of alcohol in Tiger Stadium this season

By John TaylorJul 25, 2019, 11:04 AM EDT
The “worst kept secret in town” is officially out in the open.

Back in May, the SEC announced that it would give its member institutions “the autonomy to determine the permissibility of selling alcoholic beverages in its athletics venues” in general seating areas.  Thursday morning, LSU became the latest SEC school to take advantage of that shift in policy as the university confirmed the addition of beer and wine sales at Tiger Stadium in its public seating areas.

The policy, which includes what a release describes as a fan code of conduct, will go into effect this coming football season.  The school made sure to note, however, that concession stands near the student section will not sell alcoholic beverages.

“This is all about enhancing the fan experience, responding to the feedback from our fans and doing it responsibly,” LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said in a statement. “It’s a big addition to our events and we believe it will be a positive one overall, but we are going about it with the appropriate mindset and thorough planning.”

From the school’s press release:

LSU staff and vendors will undergo training to properly facilitate institutional and conference policy, and to adhere to all state and federal laws and regulations. Staff members for each concession stand will be required to complete the Louisiana Responsible Vendor alcohol training course and purchase an East Baton Rouge Parish seller permit. All servers will also be instructed according to LSU’s policies and trained to identify public intoxication in order to refuse service to any fan who appears impaired. Security personnel reserve the right to eject or arrest fans who are intoxicated or share alcoholic beverages with minors.

Georgia was the first SEC school to announce that it would not be expanding alcohol sales, at least this fall.  Alabama and Auburn have also joined UGA in not (yet) taking advantage of the SEC’s shift in policy, while Ole Miss is leaning in that general direction as well.

Conversely, Texas A&M announced a month ago that it will be taking immediate advantage of the change in conference policy by serving beer and wine at Kyle Field starting this fall.  South Carolina subsequently followed A&M’s lead earlier this month.

A week ago, the Knoxville Beer Board approved a permit that would allow alcohol sales at Neyland Stadium, although Tennessee has not yet officially announced its availability for Volunteer football games this fall.

Potential of flagged ACT score helps lead three-star 2019 Kansas signee to ‘explore different options’

By John TaylorJul 25, 2019, 9:09 AM EDT
Uncertainty over some test scores has caused Kansas’ first recruiting class under Les Miles to be pared by one.

On his personal Twitter account earlier this week, Jayden Russell announced that he has “been granted a release from The University of Kansas… and will be exploring different options at this time.” Russell added that he is a “Full Qualifier” shortly after explaining in length the circumstances surrounding his impending departure from Lawrence.

“KU mentioned to me their [sic] was a possible chance that my ACT score could get flagged because of the significant jump from the 2nd test score to my 3rd test score (10 point jump),” the safety wrote in his social media post. “I was informed 2 days before I was supposed to move in that it would be best if I do not report and retake the test because if I showed up during the flagging process I would have to leave KU and potentially pay back everything I had received.

“The main goal was for me to retake the test and report by AUG 1st. The staff informed [me] that they could no longer wait to see if I will pass my ACT since I got the score back today (which I did pass).”

A three-star member of the Jayhawks’ 2019 recruiting class, Russell was rated as the No. 8 player at any position in the state of Kansas. He was the highest-rated defensive back signed by KU this cycle.

Prior to signing with Kansas, Russell had also held offers from, among others, Boston College, Duke, Iowa State and Kansas State.

No indication of foul play in death of Georgia Tech’s Brandon Adams

By John TaylorJul 25, 2019, 7:37 AM EDT
In the days after the sudden death of Georgia Tech defensive tackle Brandon Adams in late March, an autopsy performed to determine the cause of death was inconclusive. Months later, the family is no closer to getting an answer that would aid them in the grieving process.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a toxicology exam performed by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation found no evidence of foul play in Adams’ death. The results of the test showed that there was no alcohol, drugs or poisons present in Adams’ body at the time of his death.

“The toxicology examinations done for Brandon Adams did not indicate foul play or other factors that would warrant further criminal investigation by the Atlanta Police Department,” a statement from the APD red. “As a result, the department is not pursuing the case further.”

According to the police report that detailed the time leading up to Adams’ death, the player was practicing a “step-dancing” routine when he suddenly collapsed and hit his head on the pavement. After the fall, Adams began convulsing and foaming at the mouth.

Adams was subsequently taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead hours later.

During his time with the Yellow Jackets, Adams, who would’ve been entering his senior season this year, played in 33 games. The lineman had played in all 24 games each of the past two years.

Central Michigan WR Brandon Childress’ career over after suffering knee injury during pickup hoops game

By John TaylorJul 25, 2019, 6:06 AM EDT
It’s one thing to lose a player to a serious injury suffered during the course of a game/practice/workout.  It’s another animal entirely when the serious injury is incurred during non-football sporting activities.

Such is the case with Central Michigan, with head coach Jim McElwain confirming that Brandon Childress (pictured, left) will miss the entire 2019 season because of an unspecified knee injury.  The wide receiver sustained the injury playing a game of pickup basketball earlier this offseason.

Not only does the injury end Childress’ season before it ever got started, it also puts an end to the fifth-year senior’s collegiate playing career even as he could pursue a sixth season of eligibility as he suffered a season-ending injury two games into the 2017 campaign.

“It just breaks my heart because he had come as far as anybody has in our program,” McElwain said according to CMU’s student newspaper, Central Michigan Life. “He’s going to move on and get into coaching actually, and I’m excited about that.”

Childress started 11 games the past two seasons, including nine in 2018.  He was fourth on the Chips this past season with 155 yards receiving and fifth with 15 receptions.

Barring a change in heart, Childress will finish his collegiate career with 43 receptions for 524 yards and a pair of touchdowns.