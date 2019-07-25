Return of the Mack is good for business as UNC season tickets are sold out in 2019

Mack Brown’s return to Chapel Hill can still go a number of different ways at North Carolina but the early returns, at least prior to the 2019 season even beginning, are positive in a dollars and cents standpoint for the athletic department.

According to the school on Wednesday, season tickets for the Tar Heels are sold out for the upcoming campaign for the first time in a long time.

🚨 SEASON TICKETS SOLD OUT 🚨 You read that right. Season tickets for 2019 are sold out. Single-game tickets for Miami, Duke, Virginia and Mercer are available if you want to join us in Kenan this fall. 🔗 https://t.co/LwLbL7vwta#CarolinaFootball | #BeTheOne pic.twitter.com/3Ew6YFJxDt — Carolina Football (@TarHeelFootball) July 24, 2019

There are still a limited number of single-game tickets available so it’s not like Kennan Stadium will be filled to the brim every week for the school’s second- or third-most popular sport but the announcement is a positive sign that AD Bubba Cunningham’s big bet to bring back the program’s legendary head coach will pay off in the short term at least.

As local sports anchor Mark Armstrong notes, this is the first time in over a decade that the school has even come close to selling out season tickets. Keenan Stadium did see a 12,000 seat capacity reduction in 2018 however by swapping out benches for single seat-backs so UNC isn’t setting any records in terms of tickets sold but the news is still pretty a pretty big indication of interest in the program down in the Triangle.

UNC opens the second Mack Brown era against ACC rival Miami on Sept. 7.