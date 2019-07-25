UNLV sticks with Nike for another three years in Mountain West’s second-biggest apparel deal

The swoosh is sticking around in Sin City.

As first reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, UNLV has signed a lucrative three-year extension with Nike as the school’s apparel provider. The entire deal is worth an estimated $9 million through 2022 and nearly doubles the previous amount of product that was given to the program.

“UNLV’s positive momentum continues with the extension of our long-standing affiliation with one of the most recognizable brands in the world,” Rebels athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a statement. “We appreciate the input we received throughout this inclusive process from our coaches and staff, as well as from our Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, who had an important voice in the process. We are excited for the future and grateful for Nike’s commitment to UNLV Athletics.”

As the Review-Journal notes, it is the second-biggest Nike deal in the Mountain West but quite a bit smaller than what league-leader Boise State takes in:

Of the six Mountain West schools that have contracts with Nike, Boise State is the only one with a better deal than UNLV. The Broncos have a seven-year escalating contract that provides $12.685 million in product plus another $750,000 in cash through 2025. Unlike UNLV, Boise State doesn’t spend money to purchase shoes and apparel.

Still, considering the current state of the football program and the men’s basketball team going through yet another transition, the Rebels certainly did well in getting what they could from Nike.