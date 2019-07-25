Wyoming WR C.J. Johnson seeking a medical disqualification after being unable to recover from ACL injury

It appears one of Wyoming’s best play makers is not going to be a factor for the team going forward.
Head coach Craig Bohl confirmed that wideout C.J. Johnson would not play again for the Cowboys and is seeking a medical disqualification after being unable to recover from an ACL injury he suffered in the team’s bowl game two years ago.
“He just wasn’t able to come out of his break,” Bohl said at MWC media days, according to the Casper Star Tribune. “We limited a lot of the things he did. However, he played in the spring game. Some of the things we were going to ask him to do, I don’t think he felt like he could do.”
Johnson scored 10 touchdowns during his career in Laramie and led the team in that category back in 2017, becoming one of then-QB Josh Allen’s go-to threats down the field. He finishes his time in the program with 51 catches for 835 yards as well.
The surprise departure leaves the team somewhat thin at receiver, where Johnson was listed as a starter coming into the 2019 campaign. Seniors Raghib Ismail Jr. and Austin Conway did combine for 517 yards and three scores last season but will need to step their games up in order to keep the Cowboys passing attack afloat in a very tough Mountain West this year.
New Bowling Green coach Scot Loeffler hasn’t even made it to training camp and is already experiencing a major issue in terms of his roster.
As reported by the Toledo Blade, Falcons quarterback Bryce Veasley has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and is exploring a move out of the program. While somebody ticketed to be a backup leaving isn’t typically cause for huge concern, that’s not the case at BGSU with the team having just a single scholarship quarterback eligible for 2019 right now in redshirt junior Grant Loy.
Loy, who is the presumed starter this season after an earlier transfer of Jarrett Doege, has taken only 12 pass attempts in his career and is much more of a runner than a precision passer based on what he flashed during 11 appearances in 2018.
Either way, the school is going to be counting on ex-Boston College quarterback Matt McDonald receiving a waiver to play right away from the NCAA in the worst way given their depth issues.
Given that the season is just over a month away, chances seem slim that BGSU will be able to find a grad transfer in time to help at the position. The interesting bits of roster management make it even more puzzling why the program didn’t pursue a signal-caller in 2019 during Loeffler’s first recruiting class.
Brent Stockstill is getting into the family business and he’s doing it at a school he’s intimately familiar with.
According to an updated bio on Florida Atlantic’s website, the recent Middle Tennessee State quarterback was hired by Lane Kiffin to be the Owls’ new offensive player personnel assistant this month.
Stockstill played parts of five seasons for the Blue Raiders, starting since his redshirt freshman season under his father, MTSU head coach Rick Stockstill. The father-son combo spanned 45 games dating back to 2014 and saw the signal-caller throw for over 12,000 yards and 106 touchdowns during his career.
The 2018 campaign was the duo’s best, winning eight-games and taking home the CUSA East division title. That run included a win over Kiffin and FAU, with the younger Stockstill rallying MTSU back from a 24-10 deficit to win 25-24 on a two-point conversion in the final minute. He was later named conference MVP for the season and was the first-team All-CUSA quarterback.
Kiffin is no stranger to hiring sons of coaches so the move isn’t all too surprising. Charlie Weis Jr. is the Owls’ QB coach/offensive coordinator while Clint Trickett (son of longtime FSU assistant Rick Trickett) handles tight ends.
As division rivals, MTSU travels to Boca Raton on Oct. 12 to play FAU in what should be an interesting new family affair for the Stockstills.
The price the Mountain West paid to keep stalwart Boise State in the fold back during the craziness of conference realignment is set to continue unabated.
As per the Idaho Press, the Broncos will continue to receive an extra slice of the pie on top of their regular equal share of the media rights thanks to a clause that was key in luring the program back after briefly joining the old Big East.
The current deal calls for Boise State to get an additional $1.8 million per year, and then an equal portion of the rest of the television money – which this year is about $1.1 million for each of the 11 full-time members. Hawaii (football only) is not currently part of the TV deal.
That means the Broncos will receive roughly $2.9 million this year compared to $1.1 million for the rest of the league.
“That will continue and is continuing,” MWC commissioner Craig Thompson said at the league’s media days this week. “(The deal) has been discussed more than it had ever been discussed when the deal was made.”
The Mountain West TV deals with ESPN and CBS Sports expire after this upcoming season and are both being negotiated, although no details have surfaced on just how much more the conference could take in. It seems there has been the usual grumbling from other schools in the league about the nature of Boise State’s carve-out clause and the extra money they receive but any hopes of it going away in favor of equal revenue sharing is simply not in the cards for anybody from the blue turf.
Mack Brown’s return to Chapel Hill can still go a number of different ways at North Carolina but the early returns, at least prior to the 2019 season even beginning, are positive in a dollars and cents standpoint for the athletic department.
According to the school on Wednesday, season tickets for the Tar Heels are sold out for the upcoming campaign for the first time in a long time.
There are still a limited number of single-game tickets available so it’s not like Kennan Stadium will be filled to the brim every week for the school’s second- or third-most popular sport but the announcement is a positive sign that AD Bubba Cunningham’s big bet to bring back the program’s legendary head coach will pay off in the short term at least.
As local sports anchor Mark Armstrong notes, this is the first time in over a decade that the school has even come close to selling out season tickets. Keenan Stadium did see a 12,000 seat capacity reduction in 2018 however by swapping out benches for single seat-backs so UNC isn’t setting any records in terms of tickets sold but the news is still pretty a pretty big indication of interest in the program down in the Triangle.
UNC opens the second Mack Brown era against ACC rival Miami on Sept. 7.