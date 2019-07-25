Wyoming WR C.J. Johnson seeking a medical disqualification after being unable to recover from ACL injury

It appears one of Wyoming’s best play makers is not going to be a factor for the team going forward.

Head coach Craig Bohl confirmed that wideout C.J. Johnson would not play again for the Cowboys and is seeking a medical disqualification after being unable to recover from an ACL injury he suffered in the team’s bowl game two years ago.

“He just wasn’t able to come out of his break,” Bohl said at MWC media days, according to the Casper Star Tribune. “We limited a lot of the things he did. However, he played in the spring game. Some of the things we were going to ask him to do, I don’t think he felt like he could do.”

Johnson scored 10 touchdowns during his career in Laramie and led the team in that category back in 2017, becoming one of then-QB Josh Allen’s go-to threats down the field. He finishes his time in the program with 51 catches for 835 yards as well.

The surprise departure leaves the team somewhat thin at receiver, where Johnson was listed as a starter coming into the 2019 campaign. Seniors Raghib Ismail Jr. and Austin Conway did combine for 517 yards and three scores last season but will need to step their games up in order to keep the Cowboys passing attack afloat in a very tough Mountain West this year.