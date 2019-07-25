Getty Images

Wyoming WR C.J. Johnson seeks medical disqualification after being unable to recover from ACL injury

By Bryan FischerJul 25, 2019, 6:41 PM EDT
It appears one of Wyoming’s best play makers is not going to be a factor for the team going forward.

Head coach Craig Bohl confirmed that wideout C.J. Johnson would not play again for the Cowboys and is seeking a medical disqualification after being unable to recover from an ACL injury he suffered in the team’s bowl game two years ago.

“He just wasn’t able to come out of his break,” Bohl said at MWC media days, according to the Casper Star Tribune. “We limited a lot of the things he did. However, he played in the spring game. Some of the things we were going to ask him to do, I don’t think he felt like he could do.”

Johnson scored 10 touchdowns during his career in Laramie and led the team in that category back in 2017, becoming one of then-QB Josh Allen’s go-to threats down the field. He finishes his time in the program with 51 catches for 835 yards as well.

The surprise departure leaves the team somewhat thin at receiver, where Johnson was listed as a starter coming into the 2019 campaign. Seniors Raghib Ismail Jr. and Austin Conway did combine for 517 yards and three scores last season but will need to step their games up in order to keep the Cowboys passing attack afloat in a very tough Mountain West this year.

Lincoln Riley not losing any sleep over Big 12 competition

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireJul 26, 2019, 11:37 AM EDT
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley is entering his third season as head coach of the Sooners this fall. After coaching the program to two straight big 12 titles in his first two seasons and seeing his quarterback win the Heisman Trophy in back-to-back seasons, Riley has every right to be feeling confident in what his team will do in 2019. And if you needed an example of just how confident Riley is, his quote about the Big 12 competition will certainly prove to you just how much this guy is oozing in confidence.

Asked at a coaches luncheon about what teams in the Big 12 give him “sleepless nights,” Riley was open and honest about it. Nobody in the big 12 is causing Riley to scramble for some extra sleep.

“Every now and then you get asked these questions,” Riley responded. “In your mind, you go politically correct or tell the truth. So, the truth is none of ’em.”

Oklahoma is 18-2 against Big 12 opponents under Riley, including two victories in the Big 12 championship game. Only Iowa State (2017) and Texas (2018) have topped the Sooners, and they did so by a combined total of 10 points. Riley’s program is once again considered the team to beat in the Big 12 even though Texas appears to be closing in on being ready to make a run for a Big 12 title in the coming years.

Now, if the question was about what teams overall cause Riley to lose some sleep, perhaps the question might have been different. Oklahoma’s two playoff trips under Riley have not gone well with an overtime loss to Georgia in the Rose Bowl in the 2017 season and last year’s loss to Alabama. Will Riley be well-rested when the College Football Playoff begins this upcoming season? Or will any team in the Big 12 manage to give him the case of the night terrors?

Maurice Washington’s court appearance on felony charge pushed back to after Nebraska’s 2019 opener

Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 26, 2019, 9:23 AM EDT
An off-field situation involving a player projected to be a big part of Nebraska’s offense in 2019 will likely bleed into the start of the upcoming campaign.

Scheduled for Thursday of this week, Maurice Washington‘s preliminary appearance in a Santa Clara County (Calif.) Superior Court has instead, provided no plea deal is reached between now and then, been pushed back to the morning of Sept. 3, the Lincoln Journal-Star has reported.  That appearance had originally been scheduled for mid-June before it too was pushed back.

Nebraska will open the 2019 season Aug. 31 against South Alabama at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln; whether Washington takes the field remains to be seen.

Appearing in the same Santa Clara County courtroom in April, Washington was arraigned on a pair of charges, one a felony and the other a misdemeanor, in connection to a situation whose genesis was a little over a year ago.  In mid-February, a Santa Clara County judge signed a warrant filed a couple of days earlier that sought the arrest of the Nebraska running back for alleged violation of that state’s revenge-porn law. It’s alleged that Washington sent a sexually-explicit 10-second video, recorded two years prior by someone other than Washington, involving a then-15-year-old female and two other boys, neither of whom was Washington, to that same female in early March of 2018. The female has claimed she is being sexually assaulted in the video, which allegedly shows the teenager performing oral sex on one boy while another masturbates.

Washington is facing a felony count of possessing a video or photograph of a person under 18 who is engaging in or simulating sexual conduct and a misdemeanor count of posting a video or photograph of a person engaging in or simulating sexual conduct without consent, leading to the person suffering emotional distress. Washington had dated the alleged victim prior to the video being recorded.

Because of an issue involving Washington’s Lincoln-based attorney not being licensed to practice law in California, the player did not enter a plea during his initial arraignment; the Santa Clara Public Defender’s Office is now serving as Washington’s California counsel.

Scott Frost had confirmed in early March that Washington would be a limited participant in spring practice because of the off-field issue.  In also confirming that Washington will not play in the spring game, the head coach stated that, “[o]verall, I think Maurice has done a good job [this spring] trying to stick to the norm and what practice he has done, he’s looked good.”

“We’re going to sit back and let the process play out and see where it lands,” Frost added at the time of the back’s legal entanglement.

At the Big Ten Media Days earlier this month, Frost was vague about Washington’s status for the early part of the schedule as the legal situation continues hanging over his head.

“I don’t think camp’s going to be an issue,” the head coach said according to the Omaha World-Herald. “He’s already been doing some with spring ball and working out with our team. So I don’t think any decision would have to be made because of his legal issues being unresolved until the first game.”

After some academic uncertainty throughout the offseason, Washington was cleared to join the Cornhuskers football team in early August of last year. As a true freshman, and despite the off-field cloud hanging over him from the start of the season, Washington rushed for 455 yards and three touchdowns, numbers that were both good for third on the team. His 24 receptions were also third-best, while his 221 receiving yards were fourth.

Ex-Boston College QB Darius Wade transfers to QB-needy Bowling Green

Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 25, 2019, 11:22 PM EDT
Talk about a one-man cavalry arriving just in the nick of time.

Thursday evening, we noted that Bryce Veasley had entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, which ostensibly would leave Bowling Green with just one scholarship quarterback on the roster (pending a decision on the waiver for immediate eligibility being sought by ex-Boston College signal-caller Matt McDonald, of course).  Around that same time, however, the MAC school sent out a press release announcing the addition of Darius Wade, who not only plays the quarterback position but also comes to the Falcons armed with immediate eligibility as a graduate transfer.

In yet another twist, Wade began his collegiate playing career at… Boston College before transferring to Delaware.  Wade didn’t play a down for the FCS school.

During his time at BC, which spanned from 2014-17, Wade started seven of the 25 games in which he played.  During his time on Chestnut Hill, the Delaware native completed 95-of-171 passes (56 percent) for 1,091 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions.

Additionally, Wade added another 74 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

If McDonald’s waiver is not approved, Wade would compete with Grant Loy for the starting job in Scot Loeffler‘s first season as head coach.  For those unaware, Loeffler served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2016-18 at… Boston College.

Dismissed Notre Dame WR Kevin Stepherson drops down to FCS level

Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 25, 2019, 10:10 PM EDT
After several self-inflicted bumps in the road, Kevin Stepherson is set to resume his collegiate playing career… albeit on a lower rung on the college football ladder.

On his personal Twitter account earlier Thursday, Stepherson revealed that he has landed at Jacksonville State. As the wide receiver did not play at all last season at an FBS school and JSU plays at the FCS level, he’ll be eligible to see the field immediately for the Gamecocks.

The Jacksonville, Fla., native will be entering his redshirt junior season at the Alabama school.

Before and after his dismissal by Notre Dame, Stepherson hit a significant rough patch legally as he was arrested four times in a span of roughly a year and a half.

In January of 2018, Stepherson was arrested on multiple charges, including possession of marijuana, visiting a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.

On Dec. 15, 2017, Stepherson was arrested for shoplifting and suspended by the football program.  The day before that arrest, Stepherson was pulled over on a traffic stop and charged with marijuana possession, driving without a valid license and speeding (he was clocked doing 80 in a 60 mph zone). To make matters worse, at the time of his twin December arrests the receiver was already on probation for a marijuana-related arrest in August of 2016.

The most recent arrest (that we’re aware of) came after his dismissal in January of last year. The first three arrests came while he was a Fighting Irish football player.

Adding to the off-field issues, Stepherson was suspended for the first four games of the 2017 season for reasons unrelated to the arrest in August of 2016.

At the time of the second suspension (hope you’re still able to keep up), Stepherson led the Fighting Irish in receiving touchdowns with five and yards per catch at 18.9 despite missing one-third of the regular season because of the first suspension. His 19 receptions and 359 receiving yards were both good for third on the team.

During his time in South Bend, Stepherson, a three-star 2016 signee, totaled 821 yards and 10 touchdowns on his 44 receptions.