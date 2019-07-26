Alabama five-star LB Eyabi Anoma not enrolled at Alabama

Alabama is hardly in a position to be pushing any panic buttons given the depth of five and four-star talent there is to be found across the depth chart, but not having a five-star linebacker enrolled in classes is certainly intriguing news. Such is the case right now for the Crimson Tide, as reports have surfaced Eyabi Anoma is not currently enrolled in classes at Alabama.

Alabama confirmed the status of Anoma as far as not being enrolled with a brief statement.

“Eyabi Anoma is currently not attending classes at The University of Alabama,” read the statement from Alabama Associate Vice President for Communications Monica Watts, per Cecil Hurt of The Tuscaloosa News.

That brief statement doesn’t exactly provide much light on the situation but does suggest Anoma could be out of the picture for the Tide this season barring any unforeseen changes in the next month.

It has been an interesting time in Alabama for the former five-star recruit. After committing to the Crimson Tide out of Maryland in the Class of 2018, Anoma entered the NCAA transfer portal in early February. But a day later, his name was out of the transfer portal. Whether this latest news is tied to any potential transfer remains to be seen.

