Five-star LB Eyabi Anoma not enrolled at Alabama

Alabama is hardly in a position to be pushing any panic buttons given the depth of five and four-star talent there is to be found across the depth chart, but not having a five-star linebacker enrolled in classes is certainly intriguing news. Such is the case right now for the Crimson Tide, as reports have surfaced Eyabi Anoma is not currently enrolled in classes at Alabama.
Alabama confirmed the status of Anoma as far as not being enrolled with a brief statement.
“Eyabi Anoma is currently not attending classes at The University of Alabama,” read the statement from Alabama Associate Vice President for Communications Monica Watts, per Cecil Hurt of The Tuscaloosa News.
That brief statement doesn’t exactly provide much light on the situation but does suggest Anoma could be out of the picture for the Tide this season barring any unforeseen changes in the next month.
It has been an interesting time in Alabama for the former five-star recruit. After committing to the Crimson Tide out of Maryland in the Class of 2018, Anoma entered the NCAA transfer portal in early February. But a day later, his name was out of the transfer portal. Whether this latest news is tied to any potential transfer remains to be seen.
Welcome to the start of a brand new college football season. It’s essentially here now that the conference media days have come and gone and the Florida Gators and Miami Hurricanes have officially opened practices in preparation for the upcoming 2019 college football season.
Florida begins year two under head coach Dan Mullen and Miami opened up the Manny Diaz era of Hurricane football on Friday with the first practice for the program. The reason for the relatively early start to fall camp, which typically gets underway for most programs in August, is Florida and Mami are scheduled to play each other in Week 0 on August 24 in Orlando, Florida.
“I was so excited today just to be able to coach football, regardless of the role,” Diaz said on Friday. “It’s fun to actually have something to do and a practice to take part in.”
In an effort to reach out to fans, Miami opened the first practice of the summer up to fans, with a reported 1,000 fans coming out to check out the evening practice.
Florida and Miami aren’t the only programs getting started in Week 0. Arizona will play at Hawaii later that same day. Both programs opened their fall practices on Friday as well. Arizona opened their first practice with the official renaming of the practice field after former Arizona head coach Dick Tomey.
“This is what we work all summer for,” Arizona cornerback Jace Whittaker said as the Wildcats got started. “So antsy, (on a scale of) one to 10, I was a 20. It just feels great to be playing football again.”
Welcome to the start of a new college football season. Let’s get going.
The Minutemen are adding a former four-star recruit of the Fighting Irish to the program.
Noah Boykin, who entered the NCAA transfer portal in the spring, has announced he is moving his game to Massachusetts. Boykin announced his plans with a message on Twitter, which showed off how he looks in a UMass football uniform.
There was no reason given for Boykin’s decision to transfer, but he is clearly ready to get started with his new program in hopes of getting some playing time and an opportunity to shine.
Boykin was a member of Notre Dame’s Class of 2018. He chose the Irish over offers from Clemson, Georgia, Oklahoma, USC, and more. Due to NCAA transfer rules, Boykin will have to sit out the upcoming 2019 season before being ruled eligible to play at the FBS level again. Boykin will have three years of eligibility to use once the 2020 season begins.
Add Appalachian State to the growing list of schools that could be offering beer and alcohol sales at football games in the near future. The Board of Trustees approved a plan to move forward with making beer and wine sales available at all athletic venues at a meeting on Thursday. That would include the football stadium, Kidd Brewer Stadium, according to a Watauga Democrat report.
There is no confirmation fans attending home football games at Appalachian State will be able to have beer and wine on the menu just yet, although that is the plan in motion for the university. A meeting with the North Carolina Alcohol Beverage Control Commission scheduled for next week should shed some more light on the details to come from Appalachian State.
“We appreciate the trustees’ thoughtful consideration of our review of data and the experiences of peer institutions,” Appalachian State Athletics Director Doug Gillin said in a released statement. “Universities across the country have seen both a decrease in alcohol-related incidents and an enhanced fan experience when they provide a controlled environment for alcohol sales. Our game day staff will partner with Campus Dining, the App State police department, local law enforcement and other campus constituents to provide a safe and positive environment for everyone in attendance.”
In June, a House bill in North Carolina allowing for state universities to sell alcohol was approved by the state’s legislature and later signed into law by Governor Roy Cooper. Appalachian State will join UNC, N.C. State, East Carolina and Charlotte in offering alcohol sales at football games as early as this season, pending approval for a permit to do so.
So drink up, Appalachian State fans. And enjoy responsibly.
As expected, UConn will no longer be a member of the American Athletic Conference effective after the 2019-2020 sports seasons. The Big East-bound university and AAC agreed on the terms of a buyout that will allow the Huskies to leave the conference in all sports after the upcoming season.
UConn will pay the AAC a total of $17 million by 2026, although it is reported the school will pay a large chunk of the buyout fee over the next two years. The agreement comes after the remaining American Athletic Conference members voted to terminate UConn’s membership with the AAC beginning July 1, 2020 (the typical date for conference realignment changes to take effect).
“I want to thank David Benedict for his leadership and cooperation in reaching a swift and amicable resolution regarding UConn’s departure, and also UConn president Susan Herbst for her support of the conference,” AAC commissioner Mike Aresco said in a released statement on Friday. “We appreciate UConn’s accomplishments in The American, we wish them the best, and we thank them for their contributions over the past six years.”
UConn is reuniting with their old Big East family in all sports but football. The Huskies will move forward as an FBS independent program with no conference currently extending an invitation to join and no conferences showing any public interest in doing so at the time. The Huskies are also working feverishly to fill the 2020 schedule and other future schedules now that they will be independent with plenty of vacancies to fill on the schedule.
It was previously reported the AAC will not look to expand its membership and will remain with 11 football members beginning in 2020.