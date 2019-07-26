Photo by Greg Thompson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

UConn will pay $17 million to leave AAC after 2019 season, be FBS independent

Jul 26, 2019
As expected, UConn will no longer be a member of the American Athletic Conference effective after the 2019-2020 sports seasons. The Big East-bound university and AAC agreed on the terms of a buyout that will allow the Huskies to leave the conference in all sports after the upcoming season.

UConn will pay the AAC a total of $17 million by 2026, although it is reported the school will pay a large chunk of the buyout fee over the next two years. The agreement comes after the remaining American Athletic Conference members voted to terminate UConn’s membership with the AAC beginning July 1, 2020 (the typical date for conference realignment changes to take effect).

“I want to thank David Benedict for his leadership and cooperation in reaching a swift and amicable resolution regarding UConn’s departure, and also UConn president Susan Herbst for her support of the conference,” AAC commissioner Mike Aresco said in a released statement on Friday. “We appreciate UConn’s accomplishments in The American, we wish them the best, and we thank them for their contributions over the past six years.”

UConn is reuniting with their old Big East family in all sports but football. The Huskies will move forward as an FBS independent program with no conference currently extending an invitation to join and no conferences showing any public interest in doing so at the time. The Huskies are also working feverishly to fill the 2020 schedule and other future schedules now that they will be independent with plenty of vacancies to fill on the schedule.

It was previously reported the AAC will not look to expand its membership and will remain with 11 football members beginning in 2020.

Appalachian State trustees approve plan to permit alcohol sales at football games

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Jul 26, 2019
Add Appalachian State to the growing list of schools that could be offering beer and alcohol sales at football games in the near future. The Board of Trustees approved a plan to move forward with making beer and wine sales available at all athletic venues at a meeting on Thursday. That would include the football stadium, Kidd Brewer Stadium, according to a Watauga Democrat report.

There is no confirmation fans attending home football games at Appalachian State will be able to have beer and wine on the menu just yet, although that is the plan in motion for the university. A meeting with the North Carolina Alcohol Beverage Control Commission scheduled for next week should shed some more light on the details to come from Appalachian State.

“We appreciate the trustees’ thoughtful consideration of our review of data and the experiences of peer institutions,” Appalachian State Athletics Director Doug Gillin said in a released statement. “Universities across the country have seen both a decrease in alcohol-related incidents and an enhanced fan experience when they provide a controlled environment for alcohol sales. Our game day staff will partner with Campus Dining, the App State police department, local law enforcement and other campus constituents to provide a safe and positive environment for everyone in attendance.”

In June, a House bill in North Carolina allowing for state universities to sell alcohol was approved by the state’s legislature and later signed into law by Governor Roy Cooper. Appalachian State will join UNC, N.C. State, East Carolina and Charlotte in offering alcohol sales at football games as early as this season, pending approval for a permit to do so.

So drink up, Appalachian State fans. And enjoy responsibly.

Lincoln Riley not losing any sleep over Big 12 competition

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Jul 26, 2019
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley is entering his third season as head coach of the Sooners this fall. After coaching the program to two straight big 12 titles in his first two seasons and seeing his quarterback win the Heisman Trophy in back-to-back seasons, Riley has every right to be feeling confident in what his team will do in 2019. And if you needed an example of just how confident Riley is, his quote about the Big 12 competition will certainly prove to you just how much this guy is oozing in confidence.

Asked at a coaches luncheon about what teams in the Big 12 give him “sleepless nights,” Riley was open and honest about it. Nobody in the big 12 is causing Riley to scramble for some extra sleep.

“Every now and then you get asked these questions,” Riley responded. “In your mind, you go politically correct or tell the truth. So, the truth is none of ’em.”

Oklahoma is 18-2 against Big 12 opponents under Riley, including two victories in the Big 12 championship game. Only Iowa State (2017) and Texas (2018) have topped the Sooners, and they did so by a combined total of 10 points. Riley’s program is once again considered the team to beat in the Big 12 even though Texas appears to be closing in on being ready to make a run for a Big 12 title in the coming years.

Now, if the question was about what teams overall cause Riley to lose some sleep, perhaps the question might have been different. Oklahoma’s two playoff trips under Riley have not gone well with an overtime loss to Georgia in the Rose Bowl in the 2017 season and last year’s loss to Alabama. Will Riley be well-rested when the College Football Playoff begins this upcoming season? Or will any team in the Big 12 manage to give him the case of the night terrors?

Maurice Washington’s court appearance on felony charge pushed back to after Nebraska’s 2019 opener

Getty Images
Jul 26, 2019
An off-field situation involving a player projected to be a big part of Nebraska’s offense in 2019 will likely bleed into the start of the upcoming campaign.

Scheduled for Thursday of this week, Maurice Washington‘s preliminary appearance in a Santa Clara County (Calif.) Superior Court has instead, provided no plea deal is reached between now and then, been pushed back to the morning of Sept. 3, the Lincoln Journal-Star has reported.  That appearance had originally been scheduled for mid-June before it too was pushed back.

Nebraska will open the 2019 season Aug. 31 against South Alabama at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln; whether Washington takes the field remains to be seen.

Appearing in the same Santa Clara County courtroom in April, Washington was arraigned on a pair of charges, one a felony and the other a misdemeanor, in connection to a situation whose genesis was a little over a year ago.  In mid-February, a Santa Clara County judge signed a warrant filed a couple of days earlier that sought the arrest of the Nebraska running back for alleged violation of that state’s revenge-porn law. It’s alleged that Washington sent a sexually-explicit 10-second video, recorded two years prior by someone other than Washington, involving a then-15-year-old female and two other boys, neither of whom was Washington, to that same female in early March of 2018. The female has claimed she is being sexually assaulted in the video, which allegedly shows the teenager performing oral sex on one boy while another masturbates.

Washington is facing a felony count of possessing a video or photograph of a person under 18 who is engaging in or simulating sexual conduct and a misdemeanor count of posting a video or photograph of a person engaging in or simulating sexual conduct without consent, leading to the person suffering emotional distress. Washington had dated the alleged victim prior to the video being recorded.

Because of an issue involving Washington’s Lincoln-based attorney not being licensed to practice law in California, the player did not enter a plea during his initial arraignment; the Santa Clara Public Defender’s Office is now serving as Washington’s California counsel.

Scott Frost had confirmed in early March that Washington would be a limited participant in spring practice because of the off-field issue.  In also confirming that Washington will not play in the spring game, the head coach stated that, “[o]verall, I think Maurice has done a good job [this spring] trying to stick to the norm and what practice he has done, he’s looked good.”

“We’re going to sit back and let the process play out and see where it lands,” Frost added at the time of the back’s legal entanglement.

At the Big Ten Media Days earlier this month, Frost was vague about Washington’s status for the early part of the schedule as the legal situation continues hanging over his head.

“I don’t think camp’s going to be an issue,” the head coach said according to the Omaha World-Herald. “He’s already been doing some with spring ball and working out with our team. So I don’t think any decision would have to be made because of his legal issues being unresolved until the first game.”

After some academic uncertainty throughout the offseason, Washington was cleared to join the Cornhuskers football team in early August of last year. As a true freshman, and despite the off-field cloud hanging over him from the start of the season, Washington rushed for 455 yards and three touchdowns, numbers that were both good for third on the team. His 24 receptions were also third-best, while his 221 receiving yards were fourth.

Ex-Boston College QB Darius Wade transfers to QB-needy Bowling Green

Getty Images
Jul 25, 2019
Talk about a one-man cavalry arriving just in the nick of time.

Thursday evening, we noted that Bryce Veasley had entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, which ostensibly would leave Bowling Green with just one scholarship quarterback on the roster (pending a decision on the waiver for immediate eligibility being sought by ex-Boston College signal-caller Matt McDonald, of course).  Around that same time, however, the MAC school sent out a press release announcing the addition of Darius Wade, who not only plays the quarterback position but also comes to the Falcons armed with immediate eligibility as a graduate transfer.

In yet another twist, Wade began his collegiate playing career at… Boston College before transferring to Delaware.  Wade didn’t play a down for the FCS school.

During his time at BC, which spanned from 2014-17, Wade started seven of the 25 games in which he played.  During his time on Chestnut Hill, the Delaware native completed 95-of-171 passes (56 percent) for 1,091 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions.

Additionally, Wade added another 74 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

If McDonald’s waiver is not approved, Wade would compete with Grant Loy for the starting job in Scot Loeffler‘s first season as head coach.  For those unaware, Loeffler served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2016-18 at… Boston College.