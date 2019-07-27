Arizona names practice fields after legendary Dick Tomey

The Arizona Wildcats opened fall camp on Friday, and they did so on practice fields that now carry the name of the most successful coach in program history, Dick Tomey.

Arizona announced on Friday the renaming of the outdoor practice fields to the Dick Tomey Football Practice Fields in honor of the late Arizona football coach. Tomey passed away in May.

“Our Wildcat family is proud to honor Coach Tomey in a very special way,” Arizona Vice President/Director of Athletics Dave Heeke said in a released statement. “His legacy at the University of Arizona touched the lives of many and still resonates to this day. This tribute to an icon will forever embody his tremendous spirit and everlasting love for his players, the program, the university and the community.”

“Our student-athletes will be able to share in Coach Tomey’s legacy throughout the entire year when they step onto those fields,” Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin said in a released statement. “Nearly every day they will be reminded of what Coach Tomey stood for: integrity, love, passion for the game and passion for those who played it. I cannot think of a more appropriate way to honor Coach Tomey’s legacy.”

Tomey was Arizona’s head coach from 1987 through 2000. During that lengthy span, Tomey accumulated a record of 95-64-4, with a 4-3 bowl record that was highlighted by a Fiesta Bowl victory at the end of the 1993 season. But the best season the Wildcats had under Tomey was a 12-1 campaign in 1998 that ended with a victory in the Holiday Bowl.

Prior to his run at Arizona, Tomey coached at Hawaii from 1977 through 1986 with a 63-46-3 record. Tomey returned to coaching in 2005 at San Jose State, where he went 25-35 over five seasons.

