Ex-Clemson RB Tavien Feaster joins South Carolina

Former Clemson running back Tavien Feaster is reportedly set to turn in his orange and purple stripes for some garnet and black feathers. According to multiple reports, Feaster is set to leave Clemson and enroll with rival South Carolina.

Feaster elected to leave Clemson back in April and narrowed his choices to Virginia Tech and South Carolina earlier this month. Mike Uva of WACH-TV in Columbia reports there’s no specific date Feaster is set to move from Clemson to Columbia, but it would come after Clemson’s summer term ends on Aug. 5. The State reports it’s expected to become official this week.

Breaking: Tavien Feaster will enroll at USC following his graduation at Clemson. @wachfox has been told that there is no date set at this time for Feaster’s first day with the Gamecocks but he’s expected to join the team following the the end of Clemson’s summer schedule (Aug 5). — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) July 29, 2019

Update: Feaster has now made the announcement through his Instagram account.

“I didn’t think I was in a bad position at Clemson, but personal reasons are why I left,” Feaster told The State in May.

A Spartanburg, S.C., native, Feaster backed up Wayne Gallman on Clemson’s 2016 national championship team, then split carries with Travis Etienne in 2017 (both players rushed the ball exactly 107 times). Etienne won starting duties in 2018, garnering 204 carries, while Feaster split backup duties with Adam Choice, rushing 78 times to Choice’s 77.

In 41 games as a Tiger, Feaster carried 222 times for 1,330 yards and 15 touchdowns.

In three games against his now current team, Feaster rushed six times for 36 yards in a 56-7 win in 2016, toted six times for 18 yards and a score in a 34-10 win in 2017, and rushed nine times for 63 yards and a touchdown in a 56-35 triumph last November.

At South Carolina, Feaster would join a stable that includes fellow seniors Rico Dowdle, Mon Denson and AJ Turner. The Gamecocks lost a fourth would-be senior, Ty’Son Williams, in a graduate transfer to BYU.