Georgia adds game vs. Charlotte to future schedule

The Georgia Bulldogs are filling in their 2025 college football schedule with the addition of a home game against the Charlotte 49ers in late November. Georgia and Charlotte have agreed to a future game in Athens to be played on Nov. 22, 2025.

“The chance to play ‘Between the Hedges’ will be truly special for our team and fans,” Charlotte Director of Athletics Mike Hill said in a released statement. “Georgia is one of the nation’s elite programs, and this marks an incredible opportunity for our football program.”

Georgia is also scheduled to play at UCLA to open the 2025 season, and they will close out the regular season against in-state rival Georgia Tech. That gives the Bulldogs two games against power-conference opponents, more than enough to satisfy the SEC’s non-conference scheduling requirement to play at least one power conference opponent on the non-conference schedule. And because both games are on the road, it made sense for Georgia to add a home game that, in all likelihood, won’t give them too much of a problem to pick up a win. Keep in mind Georgia only has four home games scheduled in SEC play in 2025 (Kentucky, LSU, Missouri, South Carolina) and their annual division showdown with Florida takes place on a neutral field in Jacksonville. So Georgia will only have five true home games scheduled in the 2025 season.

Georgia is among the leaders when it comes to power conference schools scheduling games against power-conference opponents. In addition to their annual rivalry games with Georgia Tech, Georgia will also face Notre Dame this year, Virginia in 2020, Oregon (2022), Oklahoma (2023 and 2031), Clemson (2024, 2029, 2030, 2032, 2033), UCLA (2025, 2026), Florida State (2027, 2028), and Texas (2028, 2029) on their upcoming schedules. With the exception of 2021, Georgia will play at least two power conference opponents each year through at least 2033.

Charlotte, a member of Conference USA, has a good number of future games scheduled against power conference competition. The 49ers are scheduled to play road games at Clemson this season, Tennessee and Duke in 2020, Illinois in 2021, South Carolina in 2022, Maryland and Florida in 2023, and North Carolina and Indiana in 2024. Charlotte has also secured some home games with some of those opponents as part of a home-and-home agreement. Duke (2021), Maryland (2022), and North Carolina (2025) are all scheduled to make trips to Charlotte’s campus in the coming years.

Georgia and Charlotte have never played before on the football field, so this will be the first meeting in the series.

