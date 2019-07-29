Getty Images

Les Miles’ son enters transfer portal

By Kevin McGuireJul 29, 2019, 4:25 PM EDT
The infamous transfer portal has a new name entered into the database as another week begins. This time it is Texas A&M fullback Ben Miles, who just so happens to be the son of Kansas head coach Les Miles. News of the latest addition to the transfer portal came via Cole Cubelic on Twitter.

The younger Miles is no stranger to the transfer process. It was just a little over a year ago Miles transferred to Texas A&M after starting his college football career in the Big Ten with Nebraska. Miles sat out the 2017 season as a redshirt player with the Huskers. Miles was not able to appear in any games for the Aggies last season due to NCAA transfer rules. The good news is Miles won’t have to sit out another full season before being eligible to play this fall if he lands at another FBS program because he has already sat out a season following his previous transfer.

So, if we connect the dots, it would seem like an obvious move to see Miles join his father in Lawrence, Kansas as the Jayhawks begin the Les Miles era. There is nothing out there suggesting that will be the move for Ben Miles yet, however.

Entering the transfer portal doesn’t mean Ben Miles won’t stay at Texas A&M. A player is free to withdraw his name from the portal at his leisure.

Georgia adds game vs. Charlotte to future schedule

By Kevin McGuireJul 29, 2019, 4:05 PM EDT
The Georgia Bulldogs are filling in their 2025 college football schedule with the addition of a home game against the Charlotte 49ers in late November. Georgia and Charlotte have agreed to a future game in Athens to be played on Nov. 22, 2025.

“The chance to play ‘Between the Hedges’ will be truly special for our team and fans,” Charlotte Director of Athletics Mike Hill said in a released statement. “Georgia is one of the nation’s elite programs, and this marks an incredible opportunity for our football program.”

Georgia is also scheduled to play at UCLA to open the 2025 season, and they will close out the regular season against in-state rival Georgia Tech. That gives the Bulldogs two games against power-conference opponents, more than enough to satisfy the SEC’s non-conference scheduling requirement to play at least one power conference opponent on the non-conference schedule. And because both games are on the road, it made sense for Georgia to add a home game that, in all likelihood, won’t give them too much of a problem to pick up a win. Keep in mind Georgia only has four home games scheduled in SEC play in 2025 (Kentucky, LSU, Missouri, South Carolina) and their annual division showdown with Florida takes place on a neutral field in Jacksonville. So Georgia will only have five true home games scheduled in the 2025 season.

Georgia is among the leaders when it comes to power conference schools scheduling games against power-conference opponents. In addition to their annual rivalry games with Georgia Tech, Georgia will also face Notre Dame this year, Virginia in 2020, Oregon (2022), Oklahoma (2023 and 2031), Clemson (2024, 2029, 2030, 2032, 2033), UCLA (2025, 2026), Florida State (2027, 2028), and Texas (2028, 2029) on their upcoming schedules. With the exception of 2021, Georgia will play at least two power conference opponents each year through at least 2033.

Charlotte, a member of Conference USA, has a good number of future games scheduled against power conference competition. The 49ers are scheduled to play road games at Clemson this season, Tennessee and Duke in 2020, Illinois in 2021, South Carolina in 2022, Maryland and Florida in 2023, and North Carolina and Indiana in 2024. Charlotte has also secured some home games with some of those opponents as part of a home-and-home agreement. Duke (2021), Maryland (2022), and North Carolina (2025) are all scheduled to make trips to Charlotte’s campus in the coming years.

Georgia and Charlotte have never played before on the football field, so this will be the first meeting in the series.

Roll Bucky: Alabama, Wisconsin announce home-and-home for 2024-25

By Zach BarnettJul 29, 2019, 2:23 PM EDT
Alabama and Wisconsin on Monday announced a home-and-home series to be played in 2024 and ’25. The initial game will be played Sept. 14, 2024 at Camp Randall Stadium, with the return game slated for Sept. 13, 2025 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

“We’re happy to have added another quality non-conference opponent for a home-and-home series in Wisconsin,” Alabama AD Greg Byrne said. “Traveling to Camp Randall, one of the nation’s oldest stadiums, will make for a great road contest early in the 2024 season. Having them return the trip in 2025 to Bryant-Denny Stadium will also certainly provide a boost to our home slate, and we look forward to the opportunity.”

The Badgers and Crimson Tide have met just twice previously. Wisconsin took the inaugural meeting, 15-0, way back in 1928, while Alabama earned long-awaited revenge to open the 2015 season at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. It will be Alabama’s first game inside a Big Ten stadium since a 27-11 win at Penn State in 2011.

Speaking of neutral-site openers, Monday’s announcement was yet another data point in how the program that popularized the modern day neutral site opener is now going back to traditional home-and-homes. The Tide will open this season against Duke in Atlanta, begin 2020 versus USC in Dallas and then opens 2021 in Atlanta against Miami, but after that Alabama’s future schedules return to campus.

Alabama Power 5 Opponents, 2022 and Beyond:
2022: at Texas
2023: vs. Texas
2024: at Wisconsin
2025: vs. Wisconsin
2026: at West Virginia
2027: vs. West Virginia
2028: at Notre Dame
2029: vs. Notre Dame
2030: TBD
2031: TBD
2032: at Oklahoma
2033: vs. Oklahoma

Each of those home-and-home arrangements have been announced within the past year or so. In fact, the Wisconsin announcement is the fourth of 2019 alone.

Said Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez: 

“It’s exciting and healthy for everyone,” enthused Alvarez, the UW director of athletics and Hall of Fame coach. “When we were contacted to see if we would be interested in a home-and-home with Alabama, I told them, ‘Let me check first with (head coach) Paul (Chryst).’

“Naturally, I would be interested.

“So, I asked Paul and he said, ‘Absolutely.’

“And we both really liked the fact that the first game is going to be here.”

To make room for Alabama, Wisconsin pushed a previously-scheduled home-and-home with Virginia Tech back to 2031-32. The Badgers also have future home-and-homes with Washington State (2022-23), Pittsburgh (2026-27) and UCLA (2029-30). Wisconsin will also play a de facto NFC North neutral site/home-and-home series with Notre Dame in 2020-21; the 2020 game will be at Lambeau Field and the 2021 tilt at Soldier Field.

Ex-Clemson RB Tavien Feaster joins South Carolina

By Zach BarnettJul 29, 2019, 12:43 PM EDT
Former Clemson running back Tavien Feaster is reportedly set to turn in his orange and purple stripes for some garnet and black feathers. According to multiple reports, Feaster is set to leave Clemson and enroll with rival South Carolina.

Feaster elected to leave Clemson back in April and narrowed his choices to Virginia Tech and South Carolina earlier this month. Mike Uva of WACH-TV in Columbia reports there’s no specific date Feaster is set to move from Clemson to Columbia, but it would come after Clemson’s summer term ends on Aug. 5. The State reports it’s expected to become official this week.

Update: Feaster has now made the announcement through his Instagram account.

“I didn’t think I was in a bad position at Clemson, but personal reasons are why I left,” Feaster told The State in May.

A Spartanburg, S.C., native, Feaster backed up Wayne Gallman on Clemson’s 2016 national championship team, then split carries with Travis Etienne in 2017 (both players rushed the ball exactly 107 times). Etienne won starting duties in 2018, garnering 204 carries, while Feaster split backup duties with Adam Choice, rushing 78 times to Choice’s 77.

In 41 games as a Tiger, Feaster carried 222 times for 1,330 yards and 15 touchdowns.

In three games against his now current team, Feaster rushed six times for 36 yards in a 56-7 win in 2016, toted six times for 18 yards and a score in a 34-10 win in 2017, and rushed nine times for 63 yards and a touchdown in a 56-35 triumph last November.

At South Carolina, Feaster would join a stable that includes fellow seniors Rico Dowdle, Mon Denson and AJ Turner. The Gamecocks lost a fourth would-be senior, Ty’Son Williams, in a graduate transfer to BYU.

UCF, FIU reportedly agree to home-and-home series

By Zach BarnettJul 29, 2019, 11:20 AM EDT
UCF AD Danny White wants a home-and-home with Florida and/or Florida State. It looks like he’s got one with Florida…. International.

According to a report from Stadium‘s Brett McMurphy, UCF and FIU will meet on the field in 2020 and 2022. While specific dates were not revealed, the 2020 game would be in Orlando and 2022 in Miami.

The Knights and Panthers have met six times previously, on a near annual basis from 2011-17. UCF took four of the six, including a 61-17 thumping in Orlando to open their 2017 national championship season.

UCF already has two games slated for 2020, a Sept. 5 home date with North Carolina and a Sept. 19 trip to Georgia Tech. The UCF trip would be FIU’s third road game of the 2020 non-conference season, as they are already scheduled for trips to Liberty on Sept. 26 and UMass on Oct. 24.

In 2022, FIU has a home date with Liberty on Oct. 8, while UCF has home games arranged with Louisville (Sept. 17) and Georgia Tech (Sept. 24).