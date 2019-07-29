UCF, FIU reportedly agree to home-and-home series

The Knights and Panthers have met six times previously, on a near annual basis from 2011-17. UCF took four of the six, including a 61-17 thumping in Orlando to open their 2017 national championship season.
UCF already has two games slated for 2020, a Sept. 5 home date with North Carolina and a Sept. 19 trip to Georgia Tech. The UCF trip would be FIU’s third road game of the 2020 non-conference season, as they are already scheduled for trips to Liberty on Sept. 26 and UMass on Oct. 24.
In 2022, FIU has a home date with Liberty on Oct. 8, while UCF has home games arranged with Louisville (Sept. 17) and Georgia Tech (Sept. 24).
Ex-Tiger Tavien Feaster reportedly set to join Gamecocks
Former Clemson running back Tavien Feaster is reportedly set to turn in his orange and purple stripes for some garnet and black feathers. According to multiple reports, Feaster is set to leave Clemson and enroll with rival South Carolina.
Feaster elected to leave Clemson back in April and narrowed his choices to Virginia Tech and South Carolina earlier this month. Mike Uva of WACH-TV in Columbia reports there’s no specific date Feaster is set to move from Clemson to Columbia, but it would come after Clemson’s summer term ends on Aug. 5. The Statereports it’s expected to become official this week.
Breaking: Tavien Feaster will enroll at USC following his graduation at Clemson. @wachfox has been told that there is no date set at this time for Feaster’s first day with the Gamecocks but he’s expected to join the team following the the end of Clemson’s summer schedule (Aug 5).
“I didn’t think I was in a bad position at Clemson, but personal reasons are why I left,” Feaster told The State in May.
A Spartanburg, S.C., native, Feaster backed up Wayne Gallman on Clemson’s 2016 national championship team, then split carries with Travis Etienne in 2017 (both players rushed the ball exactly 107 times). Etienne won starting duties in 2018, garnering 204 carries, while Feaster split backup duties with Adam Choice, rushing 78 times to Choice’s 77.
In 41 games as a Tiger, Feaster carried 222 times for 1,330 yards and 15 touchdowns.
In three games against his now current team, Feaster rushed six times for 36 yards in a 56-7 win in 2016, toted six times for 18 yards and a score in a 34-10 win in 2017, and rushed nine times for 63 yards and a touchdown in a 56-35 triumph last November.
At South Carolina, Feaster would join a stable that includes fellow seniors Rico Dowdle, Mon Denson and AJ Turner. The Gamecocks lost a fourth would-be senior, Ty’Son Williams, in a graduate transfer to BYU.
The last time the Ohio State Buckeyes won the national championship…
Two weeks into the 2014 season, some declared the Big Ten officially eliminated from the College Football Playoff in the first year of the new format’s existence. a little more than three months later, Ohio State made all of those early-season critics look completely silly.
The days of the BCS were officially done and a new four-team playoff format was being introduced in the 2014 season. With a focus on results on the field to impress the selection committee now the emphasis for determining what merits a shot at a national championship, Ohio State took the biggest loss of the playoff format in Week 2 of the college football season. Fresh off a 17-point victory over Navy in Baltimore to open the season, Urban Meyer and the No. 8 Buckeyes were handed one of the more surprising losses when unranked Virginia Tech left Columbus with a 35-21 victory. To complicate things more, Ohio State lost starting quarterback Braxton Miller to a season-ending injury, forcing Ohio State to go with backup quarterback J.T. Barrett. On the same day that saw other potential Big Ten playoff candidates go down (Michigan lost to Notre Dame, Michigan State lost to Oregon), the Big Ten became an easy target for many.
College Football Playoff committee is off the hook. Big Ten just excused itself from consideration. MSU, OSU, Michigan all lost today.
The playoff era was brand new and we had some ideas of how it should work, but nobody two weeks into the regular season should have been taking the plunge off the short plank suggesting the entire conference was ruled out of the playoff race with more than two months of games still to play. So Ohio State kept playing.
A 66-0 victory over Kent State the following week was enough to regain some confidence against a weak opponent, but Virginia Tech jumping up to No. 17 in the polls and then immediately losing at home to East Carolina didn’t do much to change anyone’s opinion. Ohio State may be the best team in the Big Ten, but they are still not good enough for a playoff hunt, some suggested. But the Buckeyes rolled on with blowouts of Cincinnati, new Big Ten members Maryland and Rutgers before heading to Happy Valley for a matchup with the Nittany Lions. Ohio State took an early 7-0 lead on a 10-=yard touchdown run by Ezekiel Elliott and extended the lead to 17-0 going to halftime, but the Whiteout crowd at Penn State kept the energy up as the underdog Nittany Lions drew even at 17-17 in the final seconds of the fourth quarter to force overtime. After Penn State took the lead in the first overtime, J.T. Barrett forced a second overtime with a five-yard touchdown run and gave the Buckeyes the lead with another four-yard run in the second overtime. Joey Bosa sealed the win for Ohio State by pushing a helpless Penn State running back backward and into quarterback Christian Hackenberg for a game-clinching sack. Meyer would later credit the double-overtime victory in Beaver Stadium as the catalyst for Ohio State’s championship push.
Ohio State took care of business against Illinois and won a high-scoring matchup at No. 7 Michigan State to drive right back into control of the Big Ten race. Victories over Indiana and Michigan to close the regular season moved Ohio State to 11-1, but an injury to Barrett in the win over the Wolverines left Ohio State to rely on third-string quarterback Cardale Jones. That wasn’t a problem in a 59-0 Big Ten championship game victory over No. 11 Wisconsin, which helped cement Ohio State as the fourth team in the inaugural College Football Playoff, critics be damned.
Now that Ohio State got one foot in the playoff door, it was time to prove they deserved to be there. Taking down No. 1 Alabama, the prohibitive favorite in the 2014 season, in the Sugar Bowl was all too perfect for the Buckeyes to make some noise. Elliott’s long touchdown run against the Tide will forever be the signature moment of Ohio State’s championship drive.
But much like when Team USA took down the Soviets in the 1980 Olympics, the mission was not yet complete until Ohio State won one more game. After Alabama, Ohio State had to go up against Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariotta and Pac-12 champion Oregon in the national championship game in Arlington, Texas. But as the final score would indicate (42-20), that was hardly a problem. Ohio State gave up an early touchdown to Mariotta and the Ducks but answered with a long touchdown run by Elliott and a Jones touchdown pass. Ohio State took a 21-7 lead and scored the game’s final 21 points to pull away. Elliott scored on the ground each of those three times.
The first year of the College Football Playoff was historic, and it remains the last time a team from the Big Ten won a playoff game. It may not seem all that long ago, but a lot has happened since the last time the Buckeyes won it all.
Last National Championship: 2014 (4 years and counting)
Who was President?
Barack Obama, the 44th President of the United States, was in the White House at the time. It was the second year of his second term in the Oval Office.
Our current president, Donald J. Trump, wasn’t running for the presidency just yet, although some were trying to push him to run for the governor’s office in New York.
What was on TV?
2014 was a pretty significant year in the late-night television scene. Jay Leno stepped down as host of “The Tonight Show,” this time for good. As Leno stepped down, Jimmy Fallon was given the responsibility of hosting “The Tonight Show” on NBC. With Fallon being bumped into the first late-night time slot, Seth Meyers is made the new host of “Late Night.”
The NFL continued to dominate the ratings department, with NBC’s Sunday Night Football being the top-rated television program of 2014. “The Big Bang Theory” held a firm grip on the top spot when it came to sitcoms, and “Empire” and “Scandal” were among the top dramas in the game not part of the “NCIS” franchise.
What movies were hot?
2014 saw the superhero genre in a pretty good spot in 20124. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy was a bit of a surprise hit at the box office and Captain America: The Winter Soldier was on its way to being one of the top movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
X-Men: Days of Future Past turned out to be the last good X-Men film too. But this was also the year The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was released, and that was anything but amazing.
But the top movies of 2014 at the box office were American Sniper and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1. And The LEGO Movie made sure everything was awesome.
Who was on the cover of NCAA Football?
Sadly, nobody.
The 2014 season was the first season that did not see a release in the NCAA Football video game franchise due to legal issues related to player likenesses. Despite the efforts from EA Sports to provide some form of compensation to players, the NCAA and FBS conferences started pulling their licenses from the game franchise and the game had no more legs to stand on for the 2014 season.
As it stands, the last player to appear on the game before Ohio State won a national championship remains former Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson.
What else happened in 2014?
In addition to the Big Ten, SEc, and Pac-12 champions being in the inaugural College Football Playoff, the ACC landed a team in the mix as well with the defending national champions from Florida State joining the party. Jameis Winston and the Noles were 13-0 coming into the playoff but were eliminated from the playoff in a 59-20 setback against the Ducks in the Rose Bowl.
Other conference champions form 2014 included Baylor and TCU splitting the Big 12 title, which added fuel to the debate over whether Ohio State should have been in the playoff or if the Big 12 should have had one of its co-champs in the field. TCU’s Gary Patterson swept the major coach of the year awards.
UCF, Cincinnati and Memphis split the AAC championship, while Boise State won the Mountain West and Marshall took Conference USA. NIU won the MAC and Georgia Southern won the Sun Belt in their first season in the conference and as an FBS school.
Former USC head coach Pete Carroll and former Wisconsin quarterback Russell Wilson lead the Seattle seahawks to a blowout victory over Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos to capture the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory.
The Golden State Warriors won their first NBA title since 1975 with Steph Curry leading the way past LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in their first NBA Finals matchup. This marked the first of five consecutive NBA Finals appearances for the Warriors, including this past season’s loss to the Toronto Raptors.
The San Francisco Giants topped the Kansas City Royals in seven games to win the World Series, making Madison Bumgarner a playoff hero as the World Series MVP.
The Chicago Blackhawks won their second Stanley Cup in three years with a Stanley Cup Finals victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The wrestling community mourned the loss of James Hellwig, better known to many as The Ultimate Warrior. He died of a heart attack one day after appearing on WWE Raw.
Ohio State and the case of bad losses
Ohio State’s biggest hurdle to getting back to the College Football Playoff has typically been their inability to avoid a bad loss. The 2015 season saw Ohio State as the best team in the Big Ten, but a last-second loss on a field goal by Michigan State at home ended up being too much to overcome to get a crack at back-to-back national titles to begin the playoff era. The 12-1 Buckeyes ended their season ranked fourth in the final AP poll after blowing out No. 8 Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl. Meanwhile, the Spartans reached the playoff and were shutout by Alabama, 38-0. Ohio State had been in the top two of the AP poll all season long until their defensive battle loss to Michigan State.
The losses would become a bit more ugly in the eyes of the committee in the coming years. A blocked field goal returned for a touchdown by Penn State in 2016 took the Big Ten title race for a detour. No. 2 Ohio State slipped in the polls and lost out on a tiebreaker to the Nittany Lions for a chance to play for the Big Ten title. Despite Penn State eventually winning the Big Ten, Ohio State still managed to get invited to the playoff, where the Buckeyes were blanked by Clemson, 31-0.
Despite winning the Big Ten championship each of the past two seasons, the bad losses in the regular season proved to be too much to overcome. A 55-24 loss at Iowa a week after stunning No. 2 Penn State left the Buckeyes on the outside looking in on the playoff action in 2017. Last season, a 49-20 loss at unranked Purdue was enough of a landmine to keep Ohio State out in a year that saw undefeated Clemson, Alabama, and Notre Dame all in the playoff. The Buckeyes lost out on the final spot to Big 12 champion Oklahoma last season.
Entering 2019, Ohio State is undergoing some change with a new head coach in Ryan Day and a new starting quarterback in Justin Fields. One thing that remains consistent in spite of roster turnover on the starting lineup is the quality of talent to be found in Columbus. Player for player, Ohio State still boasts the most talented roster across the depth chart among Big Ten teams and should be a strong contender for the Big Ten title and a spot in the playoff this fall and in the years to come. If they can just avoid those pesky upset losses on the road, perhaps Ohio State will bring an end to their brief championship drought soon enough.
The college football season is now officially less than four weeks away, with a small handful of schools already in fall camp in preparation for Week 0. As the season draws closer and closer by the day, the anticipation for one of college football’s great summer traditions is approaching. That’s right, the preseason top 25 poll form the Associated Press. The AP Top 25 preseason poll will be released on Aug. 19, with the preseason All-America team being announced the next day.
There are many criticisms of preseason polls that could be getting louder each year, but the polls coming out before the season are not going anywhere. They are as much a part of the tradition of college football as anything else can be in the offseason. It generates discussion and debates that really have no purpose other than to attract readers and comments and maybe some phone calls to certain radio shows who follow college football instead of NFL training camps and baseball pennant chases as much.
The biggest question for this year’s preseason poll may be how the first-place votes are split between defending national champion Clemson and Alabama. The two programs were the top two teams in the preseason poll last year, with Alabama taking the top spot in the preseason AP Top 25 for the third straight season. After last year’s national championship game, it would seem Alabama’s streak will come to an end with the Tigers getting the preseason No. 1 designation.
Here’s a refresher on how last year’s preseason AP Top 25 looked when it was released, and how each team ended the season (all rankings used are AP rankings at end of the season):
Alabama (No. 2, 14-1, SEC champion, national championship game runner-up)
Clemson: (No. 1, 15-0, ACC champion, national champion)
Georgia (No. 7, 11-3, SEC East champion, lost Sugar Bowl)
Wisconsin (8-5, won Pinstripe Bowl)
Ohio State (No. 3, 13-1, Big Ten champion, won Rose Bowl)
Washington (No. 13, 10-4, Pac-12 champion, lost Rose Bowl)
Oklahoma (No. 4, 12-2, Big 12 champion, lost CFP semifinal)
Miami (7-6, lost Pinstripe Bowl)
Auburn (8-5, won Music City Bowl)
Penn State (No. 17, lost Citrus Bowl)
Michigan State (7-6, lost Redbox Bowl)
Notre Dame (No. 5, 12-1, lost CFP semifinal)
Stanford (9-4, won Sun Bowl)
Michigan (No. 14, 10-3, lost Peach Bowl)
USC (5-7)
TCU (7-6, won Cheez-It Bowl)
West Virginia (No. 20, 8-4, lost Camping World Bowl)
Mississippi State (8-5, lost Outback Bowl)
Florida State (5-7)
Virginia Tech (6-7, lost Military Bowl)
UCF (No. 11, AAC champion, lost Fiesta Bowl)
Boise State (No. 23, 10-3, bowl game suspended due to weather)
Texas (No. 9, 10-4, won Sugar Bowl)
Oregon (9-4, won Redbox Bowl)
LSU (No. 6, 10-3, won Fiesta Bowl)
Among the biggest misses in the 2018 preseason top 25 had to be USC and Florida State. The Trojans and Seminoles each missed out on the postseason. Virginia Tech would have been there too if they weren’t able to reschedule a game at the end of the regular season to preserve the bowl streak. But Wisconsin and Miami were each top 10 teams in the AP poll and they ended up playing each other in the Pinstripe Bowl at the end of the year. Penn State was a top 10 preseason team too and ended the year with four losses. At least the Nittany Lions managed to stay ranked. The same was not true for Auburn, who started the year in the top 10 and ended the season with five losses.
some notable omissions from last year’s preseason top 25 include Washington State (No. 10 in final AP poll with 11-2 record), Kentucky (No. 12, 10-3), and Syracuse (No. 15, 10-3). Fresno State (No. 18, 12-2) soared past Boise State in the Mountain West, and Cincinnati (No. 24, 11-2) maneuvered their way into the top 25 as well. Army (No. 19, 11-2) also proved worthy of votes as the year went along.
Use this as a reminder that when the preseason poll comes out, it really means very little in the long run. either Alabama or Clemson is going to be No. 2, in all likelihood, and that’s perfectly acceptable. Both teams should be great this year. At least one Big Ten and SEC team will be completely overhyped to start the year that may end up looking silly down the road. UCF fans will cry foul and feel disrespected by the voters, and odds are the voters will pair of UCF and Boise State in the poll.
There is still a bit of a cloud of uncertainty hovering over the future of linebacker Eyabi Anoma, a former five-star recruit of Alabama’s Class of 2018, but the tea leaves could be making things a bit clearer by the hour. That could be good news for the Maryland Terrapins.
Although there is nothing close to any official word suggesting Maryland will be adding Anoma to the program any time soon, it has been confirmed that Anoma is back home after flying out of Birmingham, Alabama this weekend. It was recently reported and confirmed Anoma is no longer enrolled at classes at Alabama, although he has not yet been reported to be in the NCAA transfer portal. A report from Bama Insider says Anoma flew out of Birmingham, Alabama to Washington D.C. on Friday. The last day to enroll in classes at Alabama to be eligible for the upcoming season is today, July 28. Putting the pieces together would seem to suggest he won’t be back at Alabama any time soon.
What would Maryland have to offer? Aside from playing close to home, the chance to continue a working relationship with new Maryland head coach Mike Locksley could be a potential draw. Locksley developed a relationship with Anoma on the recruiting trail while he was an assistant for Nick Saban at Alabama prior to being named the next head coach at Maryland in the last round on the coaching carousel. Locksley was expected to and has been working hard to reignite the recruiting efforts closer to home around the Maryland program, a strong suit of his during his coaching career. Being able to lure Anoma to the Terrapins would be a pretty significant recruiting victory, assuming Anoma will continue playing college football.
It is worth a quick reminder that if Anoma does transfer to Maryland or any other DBS program, he will have to sit out the entire 2019 college football season due to NCAA transfer rules.