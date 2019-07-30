Five-star 2020 RB Kendall Milton commits to Georgia over Alabama, Ohio State

At least for now, the fight amongst a handful of Power Five heavyweights for one of the most prized uncommitted 2020 prospects has come to an end.

On his personal Twitter account Monday night, Kendall Milton announced that he has given a verbal commitment to play his college football at the University of Georgia. The highly-touted running back had taken official visits to UGA, Alabama, LSU and Ohio State earlier this offseason prior to committing to Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs.

According to 247Sports.com, the 6’1½”, 229-pound recruit — 6’1½”, 229-pound RB entering his senior year in high school!!! — is rated as the No. 4 running back in the country; the No. 3 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 22 player overall on its composite board.

With Milton’s commitment, nine of the 29 five-star 2020 prospects on 247Sports.com‘s composite remain uncommitted a little less than five months before the Early Signing Period kicks off: