Former LSU Tigers OT George Brown is now a former Miami Hurricanes OT

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the second time in his collegiate playing career, George Brown, it appears, has decided to ply his football wares elsewhere.

According to the Miami Herald, Brown (pictured, No. 70) is not listed on an updated roster released by the Miami football program Tuesday. A U-M official has also confirmed that the offensive lineman has opted to leave the team and is expected to transfer.

No specific reason for the departure, which comes after the Hurricanes had already kicked off summer camp, was given.

Brown transferred from LSU in August of 2016. Later that month, he moved on to The U.

A three-star member of the Tigers’ 2016 recruiting class, Brown was rated as the No. 52 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 25 player at any position in the state of Ohio. He didn’t see the field at LSU prior to transferring.

With the Hurricanes, the 6-7, 310-pound lineman played in three games in 2017 after sitting out the 2016 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, then didn’t see the field at all in 2018 as he recovered from surgery to repair a torn MCL in August of last year.