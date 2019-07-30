Former LSU Tigers OT George Brown is now a former Miami Hurricanes OT

For the second time in his collegiate playing career, George Brown, it appears, has decided to ply his football wares elsewhere.
According to the Miami Herald, Brown (pictured, No. 70) is not listed on an updated roster released by the Miami football program Tuesday. A U-M official has also confirmed that the offensive lineman has opted to leave the team and is expected to transfer.
No specific reason for the departure, which comes after the Hurricanes had already kicked off summer camp, was given.
Brown transferred from LSU in August of 2016. Later that month, he moved on to The U.
A three-star member of the Tigers’ 2016 recruiting class, Brown was rated as the No. 52 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 25 player at any position in the state of Ohio. He didn’t see the field at LSU prior to transferring.
With the Hurricanes, the 6-7, 310-pound lineman played in three games in 2017 after sitting out the 2016 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, then didn’t see the field at all in 2018 as he recovered from surgery to repair a torn MCL in August of last year.
A player with off-the-field issues in Knoxville has landed, ironically enough, at a school coached by a man who doesn’t put up with off-field foolishness.
According to the Tampa Bay Times, Ryan Thaxton (pictured, right) “has been cleared to join USF and is expected to begin participating in preseason camp in mid-August.” Charlie Strong‘s first practice of summer camp is scheduled for this coming Friday.
Thaxton was initially suspended and then dismissed from the Tennessee football team in late July of last year. The punitive measures came a little over a week after the defensive end was arrested July 15 by university police officers and charged with domestic assault and false imprisonment in connection to an incident involving his girlfriend.
Based on police reports, Thaxton was accused of pushing his girlfriend toward his dorm room when she refused to follow him. Thaxton then reportedly carried the woman to his dorm room and blocked the door so she could not leave as an argument continued inside the room.
Thaxton pleaded guilty in October to one count of false imprisonment. The Knoxville News Sentinel wrote at the time that “Thaxton’s guilty plea was deferred, and the false imprisonment charge will be dismissed if he pays court costs, attends anger management classes, and stays out of trouble for 11 months and 29 days.”
Thaxton was a three-star member of the Volunteer’s 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 38 strongside defensive end in the country and the No. 23 player at any position in the state of Virginia. He took a redshirt his true freshman season.
Illinois fans will be able to sleep a little easier moving forward, armed with the knowledge that they won’t be dumped by a wide receiver transfer for the fourth time this offseason.
In late-April, Trevon Sidney announced that he would be transferring from USC to Illinois. A little over three months later, Sidney is officially enrolled in classes at the university, a program official confirmed, and has been added to the Fighting Illini’s official online roster.
As a graduate transfer, Sidney will be eligible to play immediately for the Illini this coming season. The receiver will also have a year of eligibility that he could use in 2020 as well.
A four-star member of USC’s 2016 recruiting class, Sidney was rated as the No. 26 receiver in the country and the No. 21 player at any position in the state of California. After redshirting as a true freshman, and after undergoing surgery on both hips in the offseason prior to his redshirt freshman campaign, Sidney caught 10 passes for 139 yards in 18 appearances the past two seasons.
In late December, Illinois announced that transfer wide receiver Jeff Thomas had signed a financial aid agreement and would enroll at the university for the spring 2019 semester; a month later, Thomas reversed course and returned to Miami. In early January, transfer wide receiver A.D. Miller signed a Big Ten Tender of Financial Aid and planned to enroll at the University of Illinois in the spring; two months later, Miller reneged on that commitment and returned to Oklahoma. In mid-March, transfer wide receiver Dejon Brissett announced on social media that he would be moving from FCS Richmond to Illinois; a month later, Miller announced on social media that he would instead be transferring to Virginia to continue his collegiate playing career.
At least for now, the fight amongst a handful of Power Five heavyweights for one of the most prized uncommitted 2020 prospects has come to an end.
On his personal Twitter account Monday night, Kendall Milton announced that he has given a verbal commitment to play his college football at the University of Georgia. The highly-touted running back had taken official visits to UGA, Alabama, LSU and Ohio State earlier this offseason prior to committing to Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs.
According to 247Sports.com, the 6’1½”, 229-pound recruit — 6’1½”, 229-pound RB entering his senior year in high school!!! — is rated as the No. 4 running back in the country; the No. 3 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 22 player overall on its composite board.
With Milton’s commitment, nine of the 29 five-star 2020 prospects on 247Sports.com‘s composite remain uncommitted a little less than five months before the Early Signing Period kicks off:
- Strongside defensive end Jordan Burch (No. 1 overall)
- Inside linebacker Justin Flowe (No. 3)
- Running back Zachary Evans (No. 6)
- Cornerback Kelee Ringo (No. 8)
- Outside linebacker Sav’ell Smalls (No. 9)
- Athlete Darnell Washington (No. 10)
- Weakside defensive end Desmond Evans (No.18)
- Running back Bijan Robinson (No. 20)
- Inside linebacker Noah Sewell (No. 23)
As it turns out, the upcoming season won’t be the last for David Curry at the collegiate level.
Flying under the radar late last week, Georgia Tech announced in a press release that Curry has been granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA. The Association’s decision was rooted in the fact that the linebacker redshirted his true freshman season in 2015 and missed the entire 2017 season because of injury.
The waiver means Curry can take the field for the Yellow Jackets in both 2019 and 2020.
“I would just like to thank all of the Georgia Tech staff that has helped me thus far,” Curry said in a statement. “Special thanks to GT sports medicine and compliance for always being of great help. I’m extremely excited to be able to stay at this great Institute and remain a member of this special football team for an additional year.”
“I’m happy for David and for our entire organization,” first-year head coach Geoff Collins began in his statement, “because we will now have another year with an outstanding player and leader on the field and in the locker room.”
Last season, Curry started 12 of 13 games for the ACC program. He was sixth on the team with 47 tackles.