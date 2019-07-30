Getty Images

Michael Crabtree helps endow scholarship for future Texas Tech wideouts

By Zach BarnettJul 30, 2019, 4:25 PM EDT
3 Comments

Michael Crabtree is unquestionably the best wide receiver in Texas Tech history. His 231 catches for 3,127 yards and 41 touchdowns in two seasons as a Red Raider allowed him to win back-to-back Biletnikoff awards as the nation’s top wide receiver and paved the way for him to earn $62 million in career earnings, according to Over the Cap.

Now Crabtree is using a portion of those earnings to help find and fund future Michael Crabtrees.

Texas Tech on Tuesday announced it has received a $100,000 matching gift from Crabtree to create the Michael Crabtree Endowed Scholarship, given annually to a Red Raider wide receiver.

“When you think of the all-time greats at the wide receiver position in college football, Michael Crabtree immediately jumps to the top of any list,” Texas Tech AD Kirby Hocutt said. “Michael Crabtree’s success as a Red Raider is unmatched, and we couldn’t be more fortunate that he has invested in our football program and the experience of so many future student-athletes with this commitment.”

Despite playing only two seasons, Crabtree left campus with Texas Tech’s all-time record of 41 touchdown grabs. His 2007 season of 134 grabs for 1,962 yards and 22 touchdowns was a school record and an NCAA freshman record.

Selected 10th overall by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2009 NFL draft, Crabtree has played 10 seasons in the NFL. He is presently a free agent after spending 2018 with the Baltimore Ravens.

“Texas Tech will always be home to me,” said Crabtree, who has caught 633 passes for more than 7,400 yards during his 10-year NFL career. “The game of football has blessed my family, and I couldn’t be prouder to now give back to hopefully make that same type of impact on fellow Red Raiders for years to come.”

Interestingly, the initial $100,000 of the endowment came via a crowdfunding drive through Texas Tech’s dedicated Rivals site, Red Raider Sports.

“The passion and support of our alumni from across the world is nothing short of impressive,” said Terry Fuller, whose post started the effort. “This is another reminder that every gift matters, no matter the amount. I’m proud to have joined with so many members to make this scholarship a possibility and invest in the lives of many future Red Raiders.”

Denard Robinson joins Jacksonville University coaching staff

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettJul 30, 2019, 6:36 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Denard Robinson was one of the ultimate college football players, the kind whose talent could only prosper at the collegiate level and was completely captivating to watch. Playing quarterback at Michigan from 2009-12, Robinson threw for 6,250 yards, rushed for 4,495 and totaled 91 touchdowns. He won the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year award as a sophomore and was the Big Ten’s First Team all-conference quarterback as a sophomore and a junior. So good was his sophomore campaign of 2010, a year in which he threw for 2,570 yards and rushed for 1,702 more, accounting for 32 total touchdowns, that he robbed Heisman winner Cam Newton of unanimous First Team All-America honors.

He led Michigan to a victory in the 2012 Sugar Bowl, to date the maize and blue’s only New Year’s Six victory since winning the 2000 Orange Bowl.

And now Robinson is back in the college game.

On Monday, Jacksonville University announced Robinson as its new assistant coach. He’ll work as an offensive analyst and help with special teams.

“We’re thrilled that Denard is joining our football family here at Jacksonville University,” Dolphins head coach Ian Shields said in a statement. “He brings a wealth of experience within the game to our program and will be a real asset for us.”

Jacksonville is an FCS school that competes in the non-scholarship Pioneer Football League.

Taken in the fifth round by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Robinson played four years for the club. He was seen earlier this year playing quarterback for the AAF’s Atlanta Legends, the 28-year-old has elected to most into his post playing career by returning to his home state and his adopted home town.

Oregon unveils new turf at Autzen Stadium

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettJul 30, 2019, 5:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Oregon built its brand on having the loudest, most arresting visual presentation in college football. But as other schools have raced out to meet them, the Ducks have quietly pulled back to join the pack.

Granted, it’s admittedly hard to blend in when your colors are electric green and highlighter yellow, but Oregon’s new uniform combination is basically just the school colors with some big numbers.

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Another aspect to consider here is the field. Where Boise State, Eastern Washington and others have drawn easy attention with crazily designed fields, Oregon has always kept it even simple.

And now the Ducks are going even simpler.

Oregon unveiled a new field design for Autzen Stadium on Tuesday, which basically just evened out the shade of green across the artificial surface while changing the numeric font to match the Ducks’ jerseys.

In fact, one might even go so far as to say Oregon’s field design is, gulp, dull.

 

Toe injury will sideline UTEP’s leading rusher for all of 2019

Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 30, 2019, 3:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Of all the injuries to end a season a month before the campaign even kicks off, this has to be one of the most head-scratchingly unexpected.

Earlier this month, Quardraiz Wadley was named to the Doak Walker Award preseason watch list.  Monday, UTEP announced that the running back will be sidelined for the entire 2019 season because of an injury.

And the injury? One to an unspecified toe, and one that will force him to seek treatment in the Golden State.

“This is an unfortunate incident for our team and this young man during preparations for the 2019 season,” Miners head coach Dana Dimel said in a statement. “Quardraiz will head to California this week to receive medical attention from one of the best doctors in the country. He will be out for this coming season, but he will have the opportunity to redshirt and come back for his senior season in 2020.”

Left unsaid in the release is how Wadley sustained the injury.

This past season, Wadley’s 627 yards, seven rushing touchdowns and 5.1 yards per carry were tops on the Miners.  For his career in El Paso, Wadley has totaled 1,072 yards and eight touchdowns on 228 carries.

App State WR Braden Collins heads back home to Tennessee

Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 30, 2019, 1:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

After a couple of years away, Braden Collins is heading back home to Rocky Top.

On his personal Twitter account, the Appalachian State wide receiver has indicated that he is now a former Appalachian State wide receiver as his Twitter profile now describes him as being a member of the Tennessee football program. Additionally, and as noted by our buddies at Rotoworld, Collins is now listed in 247Sports.com’s portal ticker as moving on from the Mountaineers and transferring to the Volunteers.

Thus far, the Vols have not yet confirmed the Knoxville native’s addition to the roster.

Collins was a three-star member of App State’s 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 48 prospect at any position in the state of Tennessee. His first season with the Mountaineers, the 6’2”, 197-pound receiver played in three games (no receptions) but was able to take a redshirt because of a newly-enacted NCAA rule.

Barring an unexpected development, Collins will have to sit out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. That would then leave him with three years of eligibility he could use beginning with the 2020 season.