Nation’s top 2017 recruit officially admitted to Miami

Jaelan Phillips has taken the next step in finding a new college football home.

In mid-December, it was reported that Jaelan Phillips would be transferring from UCLA. A little over two months later, Phillips announced on Twitter that he would be continuing his collegiate playing career at Miami.

Late this past week, Phillips confirmed via the same social media vehicle that he has officially been admitted to the University of Miami.

Officially admitted to the University of Miami 🙌🏽🙌🏽 — Jaelan Phillips ;🕴🏾® (@JJPhillips15) July 26, 2019

While Phillips is expected to join the Hurricanes football team, who kicked off summer camp earlier this month, at some point early next month, he will not play for the team in 2019 as he continues to recover from multiple head injuries. Beginning with the 2020 season, and provided he’s healthy enough to take the field, the linebacker would have two years of eligibility at his disposal.

Phillips was the No. 1-rated recruit in the entire country for the Class of 2017 on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Despite that lofty ranking, and in large part due to injury, his collegiate career thus far hasn’t amounted to as much as the recruiting pedigree would suggest.

As a true freshman, Phillips started four of the seven games in which he played. Despite missing nearly half the season because of an ankle injury, he finished fourth on the Bruins in tackles for loss with seven and second in sacks with 3½. Battling additional injuries in 2018, including concussions, Phillips played in just four games this past season.