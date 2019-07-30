Nation’s top 2017 recruit officially admitted to Miami

Jaelan Phillips has taken the next step in finding a new college football home.
In mid-December, it was reported that Jaelan Phillips would be transferring from UCLA. A little over two months later, Phillips announced on Twitter that he would be continuing his collegiate playing career at Miami.
Late this past week, Phillips confirmed via the same social media vehicle that he has officially been admitted to the University of Miami.
While Phillips is expected to join the Hurricanes football team, who kicked off summer camp earlier this month, at some point early next month, he will not play for the team in 2019 as he continues to recover from multiple head injuries. Beginning with the 2020 season, and provided he’s healthy enough to take the field, the linebacker would have two years of eligibility at his disposal.
Phillips was the No. 1-rated recruit in the entire country for the Class of 2017 on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Despite that lofty ranking, and in large part due to injury, his collegiate career thus far hasn’t amounted to as much as the recruiting pedigree would suggest.
As a true freshman, Phillips started four of the seven games in which he played. Despite missing nearly half the season because of an ankle injury, he finished fourth on the Bruins in tackles for loss with seven and second in sacks with 3½. Battling additional injuries in 2018, including concussions, Phillips played in just four games this past season.
As it turns out, the upcoming season won’t be the last for David Curry at the collegiate level.
Flying under the radar late last week, Georgia Tech announced in a press release that Curry has been granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA. The Association’s decision was rooted in the fact that the linebacker redshirted his true freshman season in 2015 and missed the entire 2017 season because of injury.
The waiver means Curry can take the field for the Yellow Jackets in both 2019 and 2020.
“I would just like to thank all of the Georgia Tech staff that has helped me thus far,” Curry said in a statement. “Special thanks to GT sports medicine and compliance for always being of great help. I’m extremely excited to be able to stay at this great Institute and remain a member of this special football team for an additional year.”
“I’m happy for David and for our entire organization,” first-year head coach Geoff Collins began in his statement, “because we will now have another year with an outstanding player and leader on the field and in the locker room.”
Last season, Curry started 12 of 13 games for the ACC program. He was sixth on the team with 47 tackles.
No wearing white after Labor Day? How about no white on Labor Day? Louisville is taking the old-fashioned fashion mantra to heart to start the new college football season. For the first game of the season, Louisville is organizing a full-stadium blackout.
As is custom for most schools organizing a full color-coordinated atmosphere, the Louisville football team will suit up for the occasion in an all-black uniform.
The Cardinals have a mixed history with their previous blackout games. Last year’s attempt at a blackout resulted in a blowout loss to Georgia Tech. After a disappointing season that ultimately led to a coaching change with the Cardinals (Bobby Petrino was fired, and former Appalachian State head coach Scott Satterfield was hired), the Cardinals are hoping to start the year with an electric atmosphere at home against a Notre Dame team that was in the College Football Playoff last season.
Louisville hosts Notre Dame on Monday, Sept. 2 in primetime.
Former Alabama tight end Kendrick James has found a new home. According to a report from Al.com, James is transferring from Alabama to SMU.
For James, the transfer will bring him a little closer to his home in Waco, Texas. It will also be a chance to start with a clean slate after finding his way into the dog house of Alabama head coach Nick Saban. James was one of three Alabama players suspended last December for unspecified NCAA violations. He reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month, leaving many to speculate he would be moving to a new program.
The former four-star recruit of the Crimson Tide will have to sit out the 2019 season before being ruled eligible to play for the Mustangs beginning in 2020. After having played in each of the past two seasons, James can use a redshirt year in 2019 and still have two seasons of eligibility at his disposal at SMU.
The infamous transfer portal has a new name entered into the database as another week begins. This time it is Texas A&M fullback Ben Miles, who just so happens to be the son of Kansas head coach Les Miles. News of the latest addition to the transfer portal came via Cole Cubelic on Twitter.
The younger Miles is no stranger to the transfer process. It was just a little over a year ago Miles transferred to Texas A&M after starting his college football career in the Big Ten with Nebraska. Miles sat out the 2017 season as a redshirt player with the Huskers. Miles was not able to appear in any games for the Aggies last season due to NCAA transfer rules. The good news is Miles won’t have to sit out another full season before being eligible to play this fall if he lands at another FBS program because he has already sat out a season following his previous transfer.
So, if we connect the dots, it would seem like an obvious move to see Miles join his father in Lawrence, Kansas as the Jayhawks begin the Les Miles era. There is nothing out there suggesting that will be the move for Ben Miles yet, however.
Entering the transfer portal doesn’t mean Ben Miles won’t stay at Texas A&M. A player is free to withdraw his name from the portal at his leisure.