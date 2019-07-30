Oregon unveils new turf at Autzen Stadium

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Oregon built its brand on having the loudest, most arresting visual presentation in college football. But as other schools have raced out to meet them, the Ducks have quietly pulled back to join the pack.

Granted, it’s admittedly hard to blend in when your colors are electric green and highlighter yellow, but Oregon’s new uniform combination is basically just the school colors with some big numbers.

Another aspect to consider here is the field. Where Boise State, Eastern Washington and others have drawn easy attention with crazily designed fields, Oregon has always kept it even simple.

And now the Ducks are going even simpler.

Oregon unveiled a new field design for Autzen Stadium on Tuesday, which basically just evened out the shade of green across the artificial surface while changing the numeric font to match the Ducks’ jerseys.

In fact, one might even go so far as to say Oregon’s field design is, gulp, dull.