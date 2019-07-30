Starting Georgia Tech LB David Curry granted sixth season

As it turns out, the upcoming season won’t be the last for David Curry at the collegiate level.

Flying under the radar late last week, Georgia Tech announced in a press release that Curry has been granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA. The Association’s decision was rooted in the fact that the linebacker redshirted his true freshman season in 2015 and missed the entire 2017 season because of injury.

The waiver means Curry can take the field for the Yellow Jackets in both 2019 and 2020.

“I would just like to thank all of the Georgia Tech staff that has helped me thus far,” Curry said in a statement. “Special thanks to GT sports medicine and compliance for always being of great help. I’m extremely excited to be able to stay at this great Institute and remain a member of this special football team for an additional year.”

“I’m happy for David and for our entire organization,” first-year head coach Geoff Collins began in his statement, “because we will now have another year with an outstanding player and leader on the field and in the locker room.”

Last season, Curry started 12 of 13 games for the ACC program. He was sixth on the team with 47 tackles.