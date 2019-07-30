Toe injury will sideline UTEP’s leading rusher for all of 2019

Of all the injuries to end a season a month before the campaign even kicks off, this has to be one of the most head-scratchingly unexpected.
Earlier this month, Quardraiz Wadley was named to the Doak Walker Award preseason watch list. Monday, UTEP announced that the running back will be sidelined for the entire 2019 season because of an injury.
And the injury? One to an unspecified toe, and one that will force him to seek treatment in the Golden State.
“This is an unfortunate incident for our team and this young man during preparations for the 2019 season,” Miners head coach Dana Dimel said in a statement. “Quardraiz will head to California this week to receive medical attention from one of the best doctors in the country. He will be out for this coming season, but he will have the opportunity to redshirt and come back for his senior season in 2020.”
Left unsaid in the release is how Wadley sustained the injury.
This past season, Wadley’s 627 yards, seven rushing touchdowns and 5.1 yards per carry were tops on the Miners. For his career in El Paso, Wadley has totaled 1,072 yards and eight touchdowns on 228 carries.
After a couple of years away, Braden Collins is heading back home to Rocky Top.
On his personal Twitter account, the Appalachian State wide receiver has indicated that he is now a former Appalachian State wide receiver as his Twitter profile now describes him as being a member of the Tennessee football program. Additionally, and as noted by our buddies at Rotoworld, Collins is now listed in 247Sports.com’s portal ticker as moving on from the Mountaineers and transferring to the Volunteers.
Thus far, the Vols have not yet confirmed the Knoxville native’s addition to the roster.
Collins was a three-star member of App State’s 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 48 prospect at any position in the state of Tennessee. His first season with the Mountaineers, the 6’2”, 197-pound receiver played in three games (no receptions) but was able to take a redshirt because of a newly-enacted NCAA rule.
Barring an unexpected development, Collins will have to sit out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. That would then leave him with three years of eligibility he could use beginning with the 2020 season.
A player with off-the-field issues in Knoxville has landed, ironically enough, at a school coached by a man who doesn’t put up with off-field foolishness.
According to the Tampa Bay Times, Ryan Thaxton (pictured, right) “has been cleared to join USF and is expected to begin participating in preseason camp in mid-August.” Charlie Strong‘s first practice of summer camp is scheduled for this coming Friday.
Thaxton was initially suspended and then dismissed from the Tennessee football team in late July of last year. The punitive measures came a little over a week after the defensive end was arrested July 15 by university police officers and charged with domestic assault and false imprisonment in connection to an incident involving his girlfriend.
Based on police reports, Thaxton was accused of pushing his girlfriend toward his dorm room when she refused to follow him. Thaxton then reportedly carried the woman to his dorm room and blocked the door so she could not leave as an argument continued inside the room.
Thaxton pleaded guilty in October to one count of false imprisonment. The Knoxville News Sentinel wrote at the time that “Thaxton’s guilty plea was deferred, and the false imprisonment charge will be dismissed if he pays court costs, attends anger management classes, and stays out of trouble for 11 months and 29 days.”
Thaxton was a three-star member of the Volunteer’s 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 38 strongside defensive end in the country and the No. 23 player at any position in the state of Virginia. He took a redshirt his true freshman season.
For the second time in his collegiate playing career, George Brown, it appears, has decided to ply his football wares elsewhere.
According to the Miami Herald, Brown (pictured, No. 70) is not listed on an updated roster released by the Miami football program Tuesday. A U-M official has also confirmed that the offensive lineman has opted to leave the team and is expected to transfer.
No specific reason for the departure, which comes after the Hurricanes had already kicked off summer camp, was given.
Brown transferred from LSU in August of 2016. Later that month, he moved on to The U.
A three-star member of the Tigers’ 2016 recruiting class, Brown was rated as the No. 52 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 25 player at any position in the state of Ohio. He didn’t see the field at LSU prior to transferring.
With the Hurricanes, the 6-7, 310-pound lineman played in three games in 2017 after sitting out the 2016 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, then didn’t see the field at all in 2018 as he recovered from surgery to repair a torn MCL in August of last year.
Illinois fans will be able to sleep a little easier moving forward, armed with the knowledge that they won’t be dumped by a wide receiver transfer for the fourth time this offseason.
In late-April, Trevon Sidney announced that he would be transferring from USC to Illinois. A little over three months later, Sidney is officially enrolled in classes at the university, a program official confirmed, and has been added to the Fighting Illini’s official online roster.
As a graduate transfer, Sidney will be eligible to play immediately for the Illini this coming season. The receiver will also have a year of eligibility that he could use in 2020 as well.
A four-star member of USC’s 2016 recruiting class, Sidney was rated as the No. 26 receiver in the country and the No. 21 player at any position in the state of California. After redshirting as a true freshman, and after undergoing surgery on both hips in the offseason prior to his redshirt freshman campaign, Sidney caught 10 passes for 139 yards in 18 appearances the past two seasons.
In late December, Illinois announced that transfer wide receiver Jeff Thomas had signed a financial aid agreement and would enroll at the university for the spring 2019 semester; a month later, Thomas reversed course and returned to Miami. In early January, transfer wide receiver A.D. Miller signed a Big Ten Tender of Financial Aid and planned to enroll at the University of Illinois in the spring; two months later, Miller reneged on that commitment and returned to Oklahoma. In mid-March, transfer wide receiver Dejon Brissett announced on social media that he would be moving from FCS Richmond to Illinois; a month later, Miller announced on social media that he would instead be transferring to Virginia to continue his collegiate playing career.