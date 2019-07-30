Toe injury will sideline UTEP’s leading rusher for all of 2019

Of all the injuries to end a season a month before the campaign even kicks off, this has to be one of the most head-scratchingly unexpected.

Earlier this month, Quardraiz Wadley was named to the Doak Walker Award preseason watch list. Monday, UTEP announced that the running back will be sidelined for the entire 2019 season because of an injury.

And the injury? One to an unspecified toe, and one that will force him to seek treatment in the Golden State.

“This is an unfortunate incident for our team and this young man during preparations for the 2019 season,” Miners head coach Dana Dimel said in a statement. “Quardraiz will head to California this week to receive medical attention from one of the best doctors in the country. He will be out for this coming season, but he will have the opportunity to redshirt and come back for his senior season in 2020.”

Left unsaid in the release is how Wadley sustained the injury.

This past season, Wadley’s 627 yards, seven rushing touchdowns and 5.1 yards per carry were tops on the Miners. For his career in El Paso, Wadley has totaled 1,072 yards and eight touchdowns on 228 carries.