Ex-Penn State LB Manny Bowen reportedly leaves Utah, steps away from football

Manny Bowen‘s rocky college football journey has taken yet another unexpected turn.

Citing multiple sources tied to the Utah football program, 247Sports.com is reporting that Bowen “met with head coach Kyle Whittingham [recently] and has come to the decision that he will step away from the football team and the game of football.” The development comes one day before the Utes kick off summer camp eight months after the linebacker announced on social media that he would be continuing his collegiate playing career at the Pac-12 school.

In late August, James Franklin confirmed that Bowen had left the Penn State football program; that move came a little over three weeks after the fourth-year senior rejoined the team and was practicing with the rest of the Nittany Lions in preparation for the 2018 season. Bowen was suspended toward the end of the 2017 season and then dismissed in late December for what was described as violations of team rules.

Bowen had started the first nine games of the 2017 season, before the disciplinary issues hit, after starting a dozen contests during the 2016 campaign. He didn’t play in the Rose Bowl that season because of, you guessed it, unspecified violations of team rules.

At the time of his 2017 suspension, Bowen was third on the team with 51 tackles and tied for second in quarterback hits with four.

As he had already graduated from Penn State, Bowen would’ve been eligible to play for Utah in 2019.