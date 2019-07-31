Injury may sideline Nebraska transfer RB Greg Bell for all of 2019 at San Diego State

Earlier this offseason, Greg Bell received a waiver that would allow him to play at San Diego State in 2019. Unfortunately for both the player and the football program, seeing the field this coming season will likely no longer be a possibility.

According to head coach Rocky Long, Bell is dealing with an unspecified injury that will very likely sideline the running back for the upcoming campaign. Bell is set to undergo surgery today (Wednesday) to repair the damage.

According to Long, Bell was “injured during [an] offseason incident within the past month,” the San Diego Union-Tribune wrote. There’s been no indication if the incident was a football-related one.

After announcing his transfer from Nebraska last October, Bell revealed in March that he had decided to continue his collegiate playing career at San Diego State. Earlier this month, the school confirmed his addition to the roster.

After two seasons at an Arizona junior college, Bell, who would’ve started his career at SDSU if he had qualified academically, transferred to Nebraska as part of the Cornhuskers’ 2018 recruiting class. In four games this past season, Bell ran for 173 yards on 35 carries. He also caught four passes for another 14 yards.

If Bell does indeed miss the entire 2019 season, he would very likely be eligible for another waiver that would leave him with two years of eligibility beginning in 2020.