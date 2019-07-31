Miami’s highest-rated 2018 defensive signee to undergo foot surgery

One of the lone three-name players in college football is now dealing with a health issue, leaving his status for the upcoming season very much up in the air.
In a press release sent out earlier Wednesday night, Miami announced that Nesta Jade Silvera has sustained an injury to his right foot that will require surgery. That surgical procedure will be performed later this week.
Per the release, “[a] timetable for his return will be determined after surgery.”
The football program provided neither the specific nature of the injury nor how it happened.
A four-star member of the Hurricanes 2018 recruiting class, Silvera was rated as the No. 2 defensive tackle in the country; the No. 11 player at any position in the state of Florida; and the No. 54 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. He was the highest-rated defensive signee for The U last year.
In 10 games as a true freshman, Silvera was credited with 13 tackles. Prior to the injury, he was expected to settle in and earn a starting job during summer camp.
Looking to strap up the cleats one more time, Malik Barrow will reportedly be heading to UCF for one final year of college football. The former Ohio State lineman, who medically retired within the last year, has reportedly been accepted into UCF and will be a grad transfer addition for the two-time defending AAC champions.
The Tampa Bay Times reported news of the grad transfer on Wednesday.
Barrow is a native of Tampa, so coming to play for UCF will bring him closer to home. Barrow will look to start with a clean bill of health, relatively speaking. Barrow was forced to medically retire from football last October. Barrow tore his ACL in high school and the other during his freshman season at Ohio State. Barrow was unable to play in 2018 as he continued to rehab his most recent ACL injury.
However, in March, Barrow surprised some with the announcement he planned to transfer to a new school this fall, and he would be taking two to three years of eligibility with him. That will be terrific news for UCF, who will get whatever the former Buckeyes recruit has to offer. If nothing else, the addition of Barrow will certainly help with the depth chart on the defensive line and give the Knights a little extra push in the AAC.
As a graduate transfer, Barrow will be eligible to play for the Knights immediatrly this fall.
It’s time for some punter transfer portal news, America!
LSU punter Josh Growden has reportedly entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.
By entering the transfer portal, Growden is free to communicate with any other college football program that may be interested in adding the Aussie kicker to their program. While doing so, he can remain enrolled at LSU and he will still have the option of withdrawing his name from the portal to remain with LSU. However, even though that does happen, most players that enter the portal seem to move on to other opportunities once they make up their mind.
Growden appeared in eight games for LSU last year, while Zach Von Rosenberg was the primary punter for the Tigers. Growden punted 16 times and averaged 34.94 yards per punt as the shorter yardage punting option. If Growden does move on, Von Rosenberg will likely take on more punting duties when needed.
Less than a month before the 2019 campaign kicks off, Tulane’s roster has received a Power Five shot in the arm.
In a press release sent out late Tuesday night, the AAC program announced the addition of Malik Lawal to the football team. As a graduate transfer, Lawal will be eligible to play for the Green Wave this coming season.
The linebacker had opted to transfer from Arizona Stage earlier this offseason.
During his time with the Sun Devils, Lawal played in 34 games — 11 in 2018, 13 in 2017, 10 in 2016. Lawal was credited with 33 tackles in those three seasons, including 3½ for loss. He also totaled 3½ sacks and one forced fumble.
Coming out of high school in Temecula, Calif., Lawal was a three-star prospect according to 247Sports.com‘s composite board.
With the start of the 2019 season right around the corner, there’s some future scheduling news on which to note.
Wednesday afternoon, Utah announced that it has reached an agreement with Arkansas on a future home-and-home series. The Razorbacks will travel to Salt Lake City Sept. 12, 2026, with the Utes heading to Fayetteville Sept. 16, 2028.
The 2026 meeting will mark the first-ever between the two football programs.
“We appreciate the opportunity to put together an agreement with Arkansas for our football programs to play one another in 2026 and 2028,” said Utah athletic director Mark Harlan in a statement. “We will continue to look at the premier programs in the country as we build out our future schedules to bring value to our football program and to our fanbase.”
That 2026 game will also mark a rare Pac-12-SEC matchup in the regular season for the two schools involved.
Arkansas last played a team from the Pac-12 during the 2006 regular season, the last game of a home-and-home with USC; prior to that, their last game against a team from that conference came against USC in 1974. As for Utah, its most recent regular-season game against an SEC school was a trip to Knoxville versus Tennessee in 1984.
Of course, Utah’s most recent matchup against a team from that conference came in the 2009 Sugar Bowl, a 31-17 win over Alabama in Nick Saban‘s second season with the Crimson Tide.
One final note: Arkansas will become the first SEC to ever play a game in Rice-Eccles Stadium. Texas A&M made the trek to Utah’s home in 2004, but were a member of the Big 12 at the time.