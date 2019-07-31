Miami’s highest-rated 2018 defensive signee to undergo foot surgery

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of the lone three-name players in college football is now dealing with a health issue, leaving his status for the upcoming season very much up in the air.

In a press release sent out earlier Wednesday night, Miami announced that Nesta Jade Silvera has sustained an injury to his right foot that will require surgery. That surgical procedure will be performed later this week.

Per the release, “[a] timetable for his return will be determined after surgery.”

The football program provided neither the specific nature of the injury nor how it happened.

A four-star member of the Hurricanes 2018 recruiting class, Silvera was rated as the No. 2 defensive tackle in the country; the No. 11 player at any position in the state of Florida; and the No. 54 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. He was the highest-rated defensive signee for The U last year.

In 10 games as a true freshman, Silvera was credited with 13 tackles. Prior to the injury, he was expected to settle in and earn a starting job during summer camp.