Retired Ohio State lineman Malik Barrow heading to UCF as grad transfer

Looking to strap up the cleats one more time, Malik Barrow will reportedly be heading to UCF for one final year of college football. The former Ohio State lineman, who medically retired within the last year, has reportedly been accepted into UCF and will be a grad transfer addition for the two-time defending AAC champions.

The Tampa Bay Times reported news of the grad transfer on Wednesday.

Barrow is a native of Tampa, so coming to play for UCF will bring him closer to home. Barrow will look to start with a clean bill of health, relatively speaking. Barrow was forced to medically retire from football last October. Barrow tore his ACL in high school and the other during his freshman season at Ohio State. Barrow was unable to play in 2018 as he continued to rehab his most recent ACL injury.

However, in March, Barrow surprised some with the announcement he planned to transfer to a new school this fall, and he would be taking two to three years of eligibility with him. That will be terrific news for UCF, who will get whatever the former Buckeyes recruit has to offer. If nothing else, the addition of Barrow will certainly help with the depth chart on the defensive line and give the Knights a little extra push in the AAC.

As a graduate transfer, Barrow will be eligible to play for the Knights immediatrly this fall.

Follow @KevinOnCFB