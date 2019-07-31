Tulane the new home for Arizona State grad transfer Malik Lawal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With the start of the 2019 season right around the corner, there’s some future scheduling news on which to note.

Wednesday afternoon, Utah announced that it has reached an agreement with Arkansas on a future home-and-home series. The Razorbacks will travel to Salt Lake City Sept. 12, 2026, with the Utes heading to Fayetteville Sept. 16, 2028.

The 2026 meeting will mark the first-ever between the two football programs.

“We appreciate the opportunity to put together an agreement with Arkansas for our football programs to play one another in 2026 and 2028,” said Utah athletic director Mark Harlan in a statement. “We will continue to look at the premier programs in the country as we build out our future schedules to bring value to our football program and to our fanbase.”

That 2026 game will also mark a rare Pac-12-SEC matchup in the regular season for the two schools involved.

Arkansas last played a team from the Pac-12 during the 2006 regular season, the last game of a home-and-home with USC; prior to that, their last game against a team from that conference came against USC in 1974. As for Utah, its most recent regular-season game against an SEC school was a trip to Knoxville versus Tennessee in 1984.

Of course, Utah’s most recent matchup against a team from that conference came in the 2009 Sugar Bowl, a 31-17 win over Alabama in Nick Saban‘s second season with the Crimson Tide.

One final note: Arkansas will become the first SEC to ever play a game in Rice-Eccles Stadium. Texas A&M made the trek to Utah’s home in 2004, but were a member of the Big 12 at the time.