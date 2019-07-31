Wisconsin adds D-II linebacker to its roster

Michael Crabtree is unquestionably the best wide receiver in Texas Tech history. His 231 catches for 3,127 yards and 41 touchdowns in two seasons as a Red Raider allowed him to win back-to-back Biletnikoff awards as the nation’s top wide receiver and paved the way for him to earn $62 million in career earnings, according to Over the Cap.

Now Crabtree is using a portion of those earnings to help find and fund future Michael Crabtrees.

Texas Tech on Tuesday announced it has received a $100,000 matching gift from Crabtree to create the Michael Crabtree Endowed Scholarship, given annually to a Red Raider wide receiver.

“When you think of the all-time greats at the wide receiver position in college football, Michael Crabtree immediately jumps to the top of any list,” Texas Tech AD Kirby Hocutt said. “Michael Crabtree’s success as a Red Raider is unmatched, and we couldn’t be more fortunate that he has invested in our football program and the experience of so many future student-athletes with this commitment.”

Despite playing only two seasons, Crabtree left campus with Texas Tech’s all-time record of 41 touchdown grabs. His 2007 season of 134 grabs for 1,962 yards and 22 touchdowns was a school record and an NCAA freshman record.

Selected 10th overall by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2009 NFL draft, Crabtree has played 10 seasons in the NFL. He is presently a free agent after spending 2018 with the Baltimore Ravens.

“Texas Tech will always be home to me,” said Crabtree, who has caught 633 passes for more than 7,400 yards during his 10-year NFL career. “The game of football has blessed my family, and I couldn’t be prouder to now give back to hopefully make that same type of impact on fellow Red Raiders for years to come.”

Interestingly, the initial $100,000 of the endowment came via a crowdfunding drive through Texas Tech’s dedicated Rivals site, Red Raider Sports.

“The passion and support of our alumni from across the world is nothing short of impressive,” said Terry Fuller, whose post started the effort. “This is another reminder that every gift matters, no matter the amount. I’m proud to have joined with so many members to make this scholarship a possibility and invest in the lives of many future Red Raiders.”