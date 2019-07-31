Wisconsin adds D-II linebacker to roster

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s not often you see a Div. II football player transfer to a Power Five program, yet here we are.

With summer camp kicking off Thursday, Wisconsin on Tuesday released an updated roster as it gets set to prepare for the 2019 campaign. Included on the roster is Travis Wiltjer, who spent the past three seasons at Northwood University in Midland, Mich.

Because Wiltjer is moving up from a lower level of football, it’s thought that he will be eligible to play immediately for the Badgers, although that has yet to be confirmed by the football program.

The past two seasons, Wiltjer earned honorable mention All-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honors. In 2017, he led his team in tackles with 72.

In 28 career games, the 6-2, 218-pound Wiltjer has been credited with 152 tackles, 16½ tackles for loss, 3½ sacks, five forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup.