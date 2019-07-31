Wisconsin adds D-II linebacker to roster

It’s not often you see a Div. II football player transfer to a Power Five program, yet here we are.
With summer camp kicking off Thursday, Wisconsin on Tuesday released an updated roster as it gets set to prepare for the 2019 campaign. Included on the roster is Travis Wiltjer, who spent the past three seasons at Northwood University in Midland, Mich.
Because Wiltjer is moving up from a lower level of football, it’s thought that he will be eligible to play immediately for the Badgers, although that has yet to be confirmed by the football program.
The past two seasons, Wiltjer earned honorable mention All-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honors. In 2017, he led his team in tackles with 72.
In 28 career games, the 6-2, 218-pound Wiltjer has been credited with 152 tackles, 16½ tackles for loss, 3½ sacks, five forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup.
Manny Bowen‘s rocky college football journey has taken yet another unexpected turn.
Citing multiple sources tied to the Utah football program, 247Sports.com is reporting that Bowen “met with head coach Kyle Whittingham [recently] and has come to the decision that he will step away from the football team and the game of football.” The development comes one day before the Utes kick off summer camp eight months after the linebacker announced on social media that he would be continuing his collegiate playing career at the Pac-12 school.
In late August, James Franklin confirmed that Bowen had left the Penn State football program; that move came a little over three weeks after the fourth-year senior rejoined the team and was practicing with the rest of the Nittany Lions in preparation for the 2018 season. Bowen was suspended toward the end of the 2017 season and then dismissed in late December for what was described as violations of team rules.
Bowen had started the first nine games of the 2017 season, before the disciplinary issues hit, after starting a dozen contests during the 2016 campaign. He didn’t play in the Rose Bowl that season because of, you guessed it, unspecified violations of team rules.
At the time of his 2017 suspension, Bowen was third on the team with 51 tackles and tied for second in quarterback hits with four.
As he had already graduated from Penn State, Bowen would’ve been eligible to play for Utah in 2019.
Earlier this offseason, Greg Bell received a waiver that would allow him to play at San Diego State in 2019. Unfortunately for both the player and the football program, seeing the field this coming season will likely no longer be a possibility.
According to head coach Rocky Long, Bell is dealing with an unspecified injury that will very likely sideline the running back for the upcoming campaign. Bell is set to undergo surgery today (Wednesday) to repair the damage.
According to Long, Bell was “injured during [an] offseason incident within the past month,” the San Diego Union-Tribune wrote. There’s been no indication if the incident was a football-related one.
After announcing his transfer from Nebraska last October, Bell revealed in March that he had decided to continue his collegiate playing career at San Diego State. Earlier this month, the school confirmed his addition to the roster.
After two seasons at an Arizona junior college, Bell, who would’ve started his career at SDSU if he had qualified academically, transferred to Nebraska as part of the Cornhuskers’ 2018 recruiting class. In four games this past season, Bell ran for 173 yards on 35 carries. He also caught four passes for another 14 yards.
If Bell does indeed miss the entire 2019 season, he would very likely be eligible for another waiver that would leave him with two years of eligibility beginning in 2020.
What was once looking like a feel-good college football story has instead taken a turn in the other direction.
In mid-October of last year, UConn redshirt junior linebacker Eli Thomas was hospitalized for an unspecified medical issue. It was subsequently confirmed by the football program that Thomas had suffered a stroke during a team weightlifting session.
Thomas eventually re-enrolled in classes for the spring semester at the university and rejoined his teammates, even as he had not yet been cleared by the program’s medical staff to resume football activities.
Tuesday, Randy Edsall confirmed that clearance will never happen, at least at this university, as Thomas has been medically disqualified from ever playing the sport again. The development comes a couple of months after the linebacker was named by his teammates as a team captain during the Huskies’ spring practice.
Thomas played in the first four games of the 2018 season before suffering a neck injury in a Week 4 loss to Syracuse. The injury sidelined the player for the next two games before suffering the stroke.
Thomas came to the Huskies after two seasons at the junior college level and took a redshirt his first season with the program as he rehabbed a torn ACL, the third of the three major knee injuries he suffered during his football career. Prior to the neck injury, the Elmira, NY, native had been credited with 11 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.
Denard Robinson was one of the ultimate college football players, the kind whose talent could only prosper at the collegiate level and was completely captivating to watch. Playing quarterback at Michigan from 2009-12, Robinson threw for 6,250 yards, rushed for 4,495 and totaled 91 touchdowns. He won the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year award as a sophomore and was the Big Ten’s First Team all-conference quarterback as a sophomore and a junior. So good was his sophomore campaign of 2010, a year in which he threw for 2,570 yards and rushed for 1,702 more, accounting for 32 total touchdowns, that he robbed Heisman winner Cam Newton of unanimous First Team All-America honors.
He led Michigan to a victory in the 2012 Sugar Bowl, to date the maize and blue’s only New Year’s Six victory since winning the 2000 Orange Bowl.
And now Robinson is back in the college game.
On Monday, Jacksonville University announced Robinson as its new assistant coach. He’ll work as an offensive analyst and help with special teams.
“We’re thrilled that Denard is joining our football family here at Jacksonville University,” Dolphins head coach Ian Shields said in a statement. “He brings a wealth of experience within the game to our program and will be a real asset for us.”
Jacksonville is an FCS school that competes in the non-scholarship Pioneer Football League.
Taken in the fifth round by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Robinson played four years for the club. He was seen earlier this year playing quarterback for the AAF’s Atlanta Legends, the 28-year-old has elected to most into his post playing career by returning to his home state and his adopted home town.