Boston College transfer QB has appeal for immediate eligibility at Rutgers denied

If one of the worst passing offenses in the country is to improve, it likely won’t be Johnny Langan under center as the triggerman of any improvement.

Earlier this offseason, Langan transferred from Boston College to Rutgers after just one season with the Eagles. Despite that, Langan and his new school still sought a waiver that would grant the transfer quarterback immediate eligibility with the Scarlet Knights.

Unfortunately for both the player and the program, head coach Chris Ash confirmed Wednesday, that waiver has been denied by the NCAA. All is not lost, however, as Langan has appealed the decision, although a reversal of the initial decision is exceedingly rare.

“Langan… his NCAA waiver was denied and it’s in [the] appeal process and [we] have no timeline, no timetable on when we might get a decision back on that,” Ash said in quotes distributed by the school. “[I]t’s in the NCAA’s hands and we’ll see where it goes from there.”

Coming out of New Jersey’s Bergen Catholic High School, Langan was a three-star member of BC’s 2018 recruiting class. He took a redshirt as a true freshman last season.

With Langan no longer in the mix this season, 2018 starter Artur Sitkowski and a graduate transfer from Texas Tech, McLane Carter, will battle for the starting job when summer camp kicks off. Cole Snyder, a three-star 2019 signee, could end up in the mix as well.

This past season, the 1-11 Scarlet Knights were dead last out of 130 FBS teams in passing efficiency at 78.8; the next-closest school was Central Michigan (85.2). They threw just five touchdown passes (tied with Navy for fewest in the FBS) while tossing 22 interceptions (most in the FBS; Cal was next with 20). Finally, their 4.5 yards per attempt — compared to Oklahoma’s nation-leading 11.3 — was tied with CMU for last in the nation in that category.