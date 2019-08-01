Costs of cupcakes still inflated for Power Five schedule bakers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In today’s world of college football scheduling, if you want the pastries you’re going to have to continue to pay for them. Dearly.

It was confirmed late last month that Georgia and Charlotte had reached an agreement on a matchup that will be played in Athens in 2025. It was subsequently confirmed that the contract calls for UGA to pay the Conference USA school a whopping $1.9 million for the one-off game.

According to the Athens Banner-Herald, that’s the same amount UGA will fork over to the MAC’s Kent State for a 2022 game.

Based on contracts signed by one of the Bulldogs’ SEC rivals, though, UGA is getting a bit of a bargain. From FBSchedules.com:

Per the contract, Alabama will host ULM at Bryant-Denny-Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 17, 2022. The Crimson Tide will pay the Warhawks a $1.915 million guarantee for the game. Three seasons later on Sept. 6, 2025, Alabama will again host ULM. The guarantee for that contest goes up $10,000 to $1,925,000. Not including game guarantees with additional stipulations (i.e. coaching changes or location changes), Alabama now owns the three largest non-conference payouts. The Crimson Tide are also set to pay Utah State a $1.91 million guarantee for their contest in 2022.

That same website went on to add that two “other SEC schools have guarantees of $1.9 million for future games — Auburn (vs. UMass in 2020) [and] Texas A&M (vs. Kent State in 2021).” In September of last year, it was reported that Tennessee was also finalizing a deal that would pay UConn for a 2026 game. Additionally, there was the “Jim McElwain Bowl” last season in which Colorado State was paid $2 million for a game in Gainesville against Florida.

The financial phenomenon is not limited to the SEC, though, as Michigan will pay Arkansas State $1.8 million for a 2020 game in Ann Arbor. Western Michigan has a trio of $1.5 million paydays from Big Ten schools on tap — Michigan State in 2022 and 2025, Wisconsin in 2026.