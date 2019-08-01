Drafted by Boston Red Sox and offered six-figure signing bonus, NC State WR Thayer Thomas opts to focus on football

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

You can say without equivocation that Thayer Thomas really loves the college experience.

Back in June, Thomas was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the 33rd round of the Major League Baseball draft. Despite a rather low draft pedigree, Thomas was offered a six-figure signing bonus if he were to focus on baseball instead of football at NC State.

After a month or so of contemplation, Thomas’ father confirmed to the News & Observer that his redshirt sophomore wide receiver son has eschewed the offer and will stick with Wolfpack football for at least another year.

“If he took the (Red Sox) offer, it would come at a cost to his football development,” Trevor Thomas told the News & Observer. “He still wants to pursue both sports at N.C. State. This makes the most sense.

Perhaps playing at least an ancillary role in the decision? Thayer Thomas’ brother, Drake Thomas, is a true freshman linebacker at NC State.

Originally a walk-on to the program in 2017, Thomas took a redshirt as a true freshman. In 2018, after being placed on scholarship, Thomas’ 34 receptions for 383 yards and three touchdowns were all good for fourth on the Wolfpack.

For good measure, Thomas completed one of his two pass attempts for 56 yards while adding eight yards on his lone carry.