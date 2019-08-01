Ex-Penn State LB Manny Bowen left Utah to ‘pursue business opportunity’

And now we know a little more of the rest of the story.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Manny Bowen had abruptly decided to not only leave the Utah football program, but leave the sport of football, period. Wednesday, head coach Kyle Whittingham confirmed that, to his surprise, the mercurial linebacker has decided to retire from the sport in order to pursue what was vaguely described as a business opportunity.

“Unfortunately, a couple days ago, Manny informed us that he is retiring from football. He’s got a business opportunity that he felt was too good to pass up and the opportunity was for right now,” head coach Kyle Whittingham said according to the Deseret News. “He is exiting football and starting a business career. We wish him the best, hate to see him go. We were excited about what he was going to bring to the table this season. ..

“It surprised us completely, because there was no hint or anything out of the ordinary all through summer. All of the sudden, it just came up.”

The development came one day before the Utes kick off summer camp and eight months after the linebacker announced on social media that he would be continuing his collegiate playing career at the Pac-12 school.

In late August, James Franklin confirmed that Bowen had left the Penn State football program; that move came a little over three weeks after the fourth-year senior rejoined the team and was practicing with the rest of the Nittany Lions in preparation for the 2018 season. Bowen was suspended toward the end of the 2017 season and then dismissed in late December for what was described as violations of team rules.

Bowen had started the first nine games of the 2017 season, before the disciplinary issues hit, after starting a dozen contests during the 2016 campaign. He didn’t play in the Rose Bowl that season because of, you guessed it, unspecified violations of team rules.

At the time of his 2017 suspension, Bowen was third on the team with 51 tackles and tied for second in quarterback hits with four.

As he had already graduated from Penn State, Bowen would’ve been eligible to play for Utah in 2019.