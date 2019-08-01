Getty Images

Ex-Penn State LB Manny Bowen left Utah to ‘pursue business opportunity’

By John TaylorAug 1, 2019, 10:10 AM EDT
And now we know a little more of the rest of the story.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Manny Bowen had abruptly decided to not only leave the Utah football program, but leave the sport of football, period.  Wednesday, head coach Kyle Whittingham confirmed that, to his surprise, the mercurial linebacker has decided to retire from the sport in order to pursue what was vaguely described as a business opportunity.

“Unfortunately, a couple days ago, Manny informed us that he is retiring from football. He’s got a business opportunity that he felt was too good to pass up and the opportunity was for right now,” head coach Kyle Whittingham said according to the Deseret News. “He is exiting football and starting a business career. We wish him the best, hate to see him go. We were excited about what he was going to bring to the table this season. ..

“It surprised us completely, because there was no hint or anything out of the ordinary all through summer. All of the sudden, it just came up.”

The development came one day before the Utes kick off summer camp and eight months after the linebacker announced on social media that he would be continuing his collegiate playing career at the Pac-12 school.

In late August, James Franklin confirmed that Bowen had left the Penn State football program; that move came a little over three weeks after the fourth-year senior rejoined the team and was practicing with the rest of the Nittany Lions in preparation for the 2018 season.  Bowen was suspended toward the end of the 2017 season and then dismissed in late December for what was described as violations of team rules.

Bowen had started the first nine games of the 2017 season, before the disciplinary issues hit, after starting a dozen contests during the 2016 campaign.  He didn’t play in the Rose Bowl that season because of, you guessed it, unspecified violations of team rules.

At the time of his 2017 suspension, Bowen was third on the team with 51 tackles and tied for second in quarterback hits with four.

As he had already graduated from Penn State, Bowen would’ve been eligible to play for Utah in 2019.

Tate Martell (barely) favored to win Miami job, and other QB competition odds

By John TaylorAug 1, 2019, 9:29 AM EDT
With summer camps across the country either kicking off or already have kicked off, we have some notes that should be of interest to the degenerates in the reading audience.

One offshore sportsbook this week released a set of odds for a handful of the quarterback competitions across the college football landscape. One of the most talked-about under-center battles is in Norman, with Lincoln Riley stating last month that Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts will still have to win the starting job even as it’s been bequeathed to him by fans and media alike; according to these odds, Hurts is an overwhelming favorite (1/15, which means you have to bet $15 to win a single George Washington) to take over for Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray. At 5/1 and 8/1, Spencer Rattler and Tanner Mordecai, respectively, are decided underdogs.

As one of the most high-profile transfers of the 2019 offseason, Tate Martell’s move from Ohio State and Miami has cast a brighter light on The U’s signal-caller competition. At 1/1, the new addition to the Hurricanes’ quarterback room is a very slight favorite to win the job over N’Kosi Perry (3/2) and Jarren Williams (5/2).

Some of the other battles across the FBS and their odds are listed below:

Arizona State starting QB in Week 1 of 2019 Regular Season
Dillon Sterling-Cole 1/1
Jayden Daniels 2/1
Joey Yellen 4/1
Ethan Long 5/1

Arkansas starting QB in Week 1 of 2019 Regular Season
Ben Hicks 1/2
Nick Starkel 3/2

Auburn starting QB in Week 1 of 2019 Regular Season
Joey Gatewood 2/3
Bo Nix 11/10

Florida State starting QB in Week 1 of 2019 Regular Season
James Blackman 1/8
Alex Hornibrook 5/1

Illinois starting QB in Week 1 of 2019 Regular Season
Brandon Peters 2/5
Isaiah Williams 17/10

Indiana starting QB in Week 1 of 2019 Regular Season
Peyton Ramsey 1/4
Michael Penix Jr. 3/1
Jack Tuttle 5/1

Minnesota starting QB in Week 1 of 2019 Regular Season
Tanner Morgan 5/7
Zack Annexstad 1/1

Mississippi State starting QB in Week 1 of 2019 Regular Season
Tommy Stevens 5/8
Keytaon Thompson 6/5

NC State starting QB in Week 1 of 2019 Regular Season
Matt McKay 2/5
Bailey Hockman 11/4
Devin Leary 7/2

Oklahoma State starting QB in Week 1 of 2019 Regular Season
Spencer Sanders 1/3
Dru Brown 2/1

Rutgers starting QB in Week 1 of 2019 Regular Season
McLane Carter 5/6
Arthur Sitkowski 3/2
Cole Snyder 3/1

Wake Forest starting QB in Week 1 of 2019 Regular Season
Sam Hartman 1/5
Jamie Newman 3/1

Washington State starting QB in Week 1 of 2019 Regular Season
Gage Gubrud 1/1
Anthony Gordon 3/2
Trey Tinsley 5/2

West Virginia starting QB in Week 1 of 2019 Regular Season
Austin Kendall 1/1
Jack Allison 3/2
Trey Lowe III 5/2

Wisconsin starting QB in Week 1 of 2019 Regular Season
Graham Mertz 5/6
Jack Coan 5/6

Boston College transfer QB has appeal for immediate eligibility at Rutgers denied

By John TaylorAug 1, 2019, 7:47 AM EDT
If one of the worst passing offenses in the country is to improve, it likely won’t be Johnny Langan under center as the triggerman of any improvement.

Earlier this offseason, Langan transferred from Boston College to Rutgers after just one season with the Eagles. Despite that, Langan and his new school still sought a waiver that would grant the transfer quarterback immediate eligibility with the Scarlet Knights.

Unfortunately for both the player and the program, head coach Chris Ash confirmed Wednesday, that waiver has been denied by the NCAA. All is not lost, however, as Langan has appealed the decision, although a reversal of the initial decision is exceedingly rare.

“Langan… his NCAA waiver was denied and it’s in [the] appeal process and [we] have no timeline, no timetable on when we might get a decision back on that,” Ash said in quotes distributed by the school. “[I]t’s in the NCAA’s hands and we’ll see where it goes from there.”

Coming out of New Jersey’s Bergen Catholic High School, Langan was a three-star member of BC’s 2018 recruiting class. He took a redshirt as a true freshman last season.

With Langan no longer in the mix this season, 2018 starter Artur Sitkowski and a graduate transfer from Texas Tech, McLane Carter, will battle for the starting job when summer camp kicks off. Cole Snyder, a three-star 2019 signee, could end up in the mix as well.

This past season, the 1-11 Scarlet Knights were dead last out of 130 FBS teams in passing efficiency at 78.8; the next-closest school was Central Michigan (85.2). They threw just five touchdown passes (tied with Navy for fewest in the FBS) while tossing 22 interceptions (most in the FBS; Cal was next with 20). Finally, their 4.5 yards per attempt — compared to Oklahoma’s nation-leading 11.3 — was tied with CMU for last in the nation in that category.

Starting UConn corner one of two sidelined for 2019 by academics

By John TaylorAug 1, 2019, 6:06 AM EDT
One of the worst statistical pass defenses in the nation this past season will be without its most talented young defensive back thanks to classroom issues.

Earlier this week, Randy Edsall confirmed that both cornerback Ryan Carroll and running back Khyon Gillespie will not play for the Huskies at all in 2019. Per the head coach, academics are at the root of the players’ unavailability this coming season.

Of the two, Carroll’s absence will likely be the most noteworthy even given their historical ineptness in the secondary.

As a true freshman this past season, Carroll started eight of 12 games for a UConn defense that was 126th (out of 130 FBS) in passing yards per game (282.4); 128th in completion percentage allowed (71.6); tied for last in touchdown passes allowed (33); dead last in yards per attempt (10.7; next worse was Georgia State’s 9.5); and dead last in pass efficiency rating (192.6; next worse was Georgia State’s 177.1).

As for Gillespie, a two-star 2018 signee, he carried the ball once as a true freshman and ended up taking a redshirt for the season.

Miami’s highest-rated 2018 defensive signee to undergo foot surgery

By John TaylorJul 31, 2019, 9:23 PM EDT
One of the lone three-name players in college football is now dealing with a health issue, leaving his status for the upcoming season very much up in the air.

In a press release sent out earlier Wednesday night, Miami announced that Nesta Jade Silvera has sustained an injury to his right foot that will require surgery.  That surgical procedure will be performed later this week.

Per the release, “[a] timetable for his return will be determined after surgery.”

The football program provided neither the specific nature of the injury nor how it happened.

A four-star member of the Hurricanes 2018 recruiting class, Silvera was rated as the No. 2 defensive tackle in the country; the No. 11 player at any position in the state of Florida; and the No. 54 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  He was the highest-rated defensive signee for The U last year.

In 10 games as a true freshman, Silvera was credited with 13 tackles.  Prior to the injury, he was expected to settle in and earn a starting job during summer camp.