Kentucky will not open up the beer taps at football games in 2019

While a handful of SEC schools are jumping right into taking advantage of the conference’s revised policy regarding alcohol sales, Kentucky is not ready to embrace the possibilities just yet. Although the school did not shut the door entirely to the possibility of adding beer and other alcohol sales in the future, the school did confirm that option will not be available at athletic event sin Lexington for the 2019-2020 athletic seasons.

“I don’t think you’re going to please everybody on every issue,” Kentucky athletics director Mitch Barnhart said, according to The Courier-Journal. “What we’ve tried to do is say in the overarching piece: We want people to feel that it’s a family-friendly safe place to come to watch sporting events where the focus is primarily on young people that play the games and keep the focus there.”

It should be noted Kentucky will still sell alcohol in luxury suites at athletic events. The school is just refraining from expanding the sales to general concessions, which are now permissible throughout the SEC.

Earlier today, Arkansas announced they will start selling alcohol. The Razorbacks are the fourth SEC school to make the move, joining LSU, South Carolina and Texas A&M. Tennessee could be added to that list before the start of the football season.

Schools that have confirmed they will not expand alcohol sales include Georgia, Alabama and Auburn. Ole Miss is rumored to be joining that list soon, although nothing official has been decided.

