NCAA approves immediate eligibility for two transfers, denies one at Cincinnati

Coming off a surprisingly successful season has set the bar high for Cincinnati in 2019. and on Thursday, the Bearcats received some uplifting news regarding the status of two new additions to the program. Defensive back Kyriq McDonald and linebacker Darrian Beavers were each granted immediate eligibility from the NCAA for the 2019 season after transferring to Cincinnati this offseason.
McDonald transferred to Cincinnati from Alabama. Beavers came to Cincinnati from UConn. Both players can now find roles to contribute to Cincinnati’s defense that led the American Athletic Conference last season. Adding a former three-star member of Alabama’s Class of 2017 certainly helps improve the depth for the Bearcats, especially with a challenging schedule coming their way this fall.
One transfer who did not receive such good news was Michigan transfer James Hudson, an offensive lineman. An appeal filed on his behalf was rejected by the NCAA office last week.
While a handful of SEC schools are jumping right into taking advantage of the conference’s revised policy regarding alcohol sales, Kentucky is not ready to embrace the possibilities just yet. Although the school did not shut the door entirely to the possibility of adding beer and other alcohol sales in the future, the school did confirm that option will not be available at athletic event sin Lexington for the 2019-2020 athletic seasons.
“I don’t think you’re going to please everybody on every issue,” Kentucky athletics director Mitch Barnhart said, according to The Courier-Journal. “What we’ve tried to do is say in the overarching piece: We want people to feel that it’s a family-friendly safe place to come to watch sporting events where the focus is primarily on young people that play the games and keep the focus there.”
It should be noted Kentucky will still sell alcohol in luxury suites at athletic events. The school is just refraining from expanding the sales to general concessions, which are now permissible throughout the SEC.
Earlier today, Arkansas announced they will start selling alcohol. The Razorbacks are the fourth SEC school to make the move, joining LSU, South Carolina and Texas A&M. Tennessee could be added to that list before the start of the football season.
Schools that have confirmed they will not expand alcohol sales include Georgia, Alabama and Auburn. Ole Miss is rumored to be joining that list soon, although nothing official has been decided.
It’s not often a team with a losing record gets a ring to commemorate the season, but Virginia Tech isn’t just any other program that had a losing record in 2018.
Virginia Tech had to scramble just to become bowl eligible to keep the school’s bowl streak alive for a 26th consecutive season. Although the Hokies went on to lose in the Military Bowl against Cincinnati, the Hokies rewarded their players with a ring to commemorate the last-second push into the bowl season anyway.
The rings, which make note of the program’s 26th consecutive bowl game as the highlight of the 2018 season, feature the Virginia Tech logo on the face of the ring. For a team that went 6-7 last season, it’s some pretty nice bling.
consecutive
It is not unheard of for programs to order rings to commemorate a season that ends with a bowl loss. After all, the purpose of a ring is to commemorate something special. While the way they went about keeping their chances to keep the bowl streak alive is fair game for criticism for some, there is still something to be admired about how the players worked to pull it off regardless of the circumstances. And for Virginia Tech, a bowl trip to keep the streak alive was something that became a rallying cry during an otherwise disappointing season in Blacksburg. The season may have had some down moments and a shot at the ACC title was removed from the realm of possibility earlier than anticipated, but to pull through in the closing weeks to knock off rival Virginia to allow for a chance to keep the bowl streak that is a point of pride for the program and fans meant something to Virginia Tech, no matter what others may have had to say about it.
So what’s the harm in using some of the allocated budget to get rings for the players? If you have the money to do something nice for the players, I say go for it. No harm, no foul.
Former Ohio State quarterbacks are batting .500 when it comes to having the NCAA approve a waiver for immediate eligibility at their new school this fall. Matthew Baldwin, who left the Buckeyes for the TCU Horned Frogs, did not have a waiver request to be eligible this season approved by the NCAA, according to a report from The Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Thursday. TCU will likely file an appeal to try and pitch their case for Baldwin to be eligible.
Because Baldwin’s waiver request was not approved, he will now be eligible to play again beginning in 2020 unless any appeal filed by TCU reaches a different outcome. A torn ACL in high school left Baldwin unavailable to see the playing field for Ohio State last season. Baldwin was a four-star member of Ohio State’s Class of 2018. His addition to the TCU program figured to add some good quality depth to the TCU quarterback competition if he was ruled eligible. For now, those plans will be put on hold for another year.
The decision to approve Baldwin’s transfer was the polar opposite of the waiver request filed by another former Buckeye quarterback this offseason. Tate Martell, who could end up being the starting quarterback at Miami this season, had his waiver approved by the NCAA following his departure from Columbus. And of course, new Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields had his waiver for immediate eligibility approved following his transfer from Georgia this offseason.
An off-field incident this offseason will keep Neil Pau'u from contributing on the field this coming season.
Pau’u was arrested in early June on suspicion of driving under the influence and interference with a traffic control device. While the case to wind its way through the judicial system — Pau’u has pleaded not guilty to both counts — Kalani Sitake confirmed Wednesday that the wide receiver will not play at all for BYU during the 2019 season.
“I love him to death. He’s on the team, he’s on the roster, but he’s not participating in fall camp because he’s not going to play this fall,” the head coach said according to the Deseret News. “He’s going to redshirt and be a junior for us next year.
“But he’s in school and he’s on the team.”
In starting three of the 13 games in which he played this past season, the 6-4, 223-pound Pau’u totaled 216 yards and a touchdown on 18 receptions. The previous year, the then-true freshman’s receiving line went 14-139-2.
Prior to his off-field issue, the California native had been expected to see his contributions in the passing game increase in 2019.