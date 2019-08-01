NCAA approves immediate eligibility for two transfers, denies one at Cincinnati

It’s not often a team with a losing record gets a ring to commemorate the season, but Virginia Tech isn’t just any other program that had a losing record in 2018.

Virginia Tech had to scramble just to become bowl eligible to keep the school’s bowl streak alive for a 26th consecutive season. Although the Hokies went on to lose in the Military Bowl against Cincinnati, the Hokies rewarded their players with a ring to commemorate the last-second push into the bowl season anyway.

The rings, which make note of the program’s 26th consecutive bowl game as the highlight of the 2018 season, feature the Virginia Tech logo on the face of the ring. For a team that went 6-7 last season, it’s some pretty nice bling.

VT really got a ring for a bowl game they LOST LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO COME CHECK THIS OUT MAN @AllAboutThisHoo pic.twitter.com/LNkc2I3ZbD — 🦂 (@IkeTheProfessor) August 1, 2019

It is not unheard of for programs to order rings to commemorate a season that ends with a bowl loss. After all, the purpose of a ring is to commemorate something special. While the way they went about keeping their chances to keep the bowl streak alive is fair game for criticism for some, there is still something to be admired about how the players worked to pull it off regardless of the circumstances. And for Virginia Tech, a bowl trip to keep the streak alive was something that became a rallying cry during an otherwise disappointing season in Blacksburg. The season may have had some down moments and a shot at the ACC title was removed from the realm of possibility earlier than anticipated, but to pull through in the closing weeks to knock off rival Virginia to allow for a chance to keep the bowl streak that is a point of pride for the program and fans meant something to Virginia Tech, no matter what others may have had to say about it.

So what’s the harm in using some of the allocated budget to get rings for the players? If you have the money to do something nice for the players, I say go for it. No harm, no foul.