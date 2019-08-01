Getty Images

Virginia Tech announces 2019 will be Bud Foster’s last

By John TaylorAug 1, 2019, 2:46 PM EDT
The end of yet another era in Blacksburg is coming to a close.

Thursday afternoon, Virginia Tech announced that the 2019 season will be the last for Bud Foster as the long-time Hokies assistant will retire from coaching at the end of the upcoming campaign.  The announcement comes just four days after Foster celebrated his 60th birthday.

The upcoming season will be Foster’s 33rd with the football program.

“Virginia Tech has been home for 33 years and I’m grateful to continue doing what I love for one more season,” Foster said in a statement. “I’ll always be indebted to Coach Beamer for bringing me to Blacksburg back in 1987. Coach Fuente has been phenomenal to work with and I can’t thank him enough for the way he has embraced our defensive philosophy and the many traditions of Virginia Tech football. It’s been a great ride and it’s not over yet. I’ve been blessed to work with so many outstanding individuals and have enjoyed the privilege of coaching some of the best players to ever wear a Hokies’ uniform.

“I appreciate [athletic director] Whit [Babcock] and [head coach Justin] Fuente putting their faith in me the past few years. Whit has been a class act all the way around and I have no doubt that Coach Fuente is the right guy to continue leading this program. I’m energized about where the Hokies are headed under his direction and I’m grateful for our friendship. I’ve poured my heart and soul into this program for over three decades and that’s not going to change this year. I’m excited about this season and I can’t wait to get on the practice field Friday.”

Foster began his three decades-plus tenure with the Hokies as inside linebackers coach in 1987.  In 1995, Foster was promoted to defensive coordinator, a post he’s held for the past 24 seasons.  He also continued coaching the team’s linebackers.

Tech’s famed Lunch Pail defenses have been statistically stifling over the last quarter-century.  From the school’s release:

Under Foster’s tutelage as defensive coordinator, the Hokies lead all FBS programs in sacks (856.0), sack yardage (-5,839), interceptions (380) and third-down percentage (31.5) dating back to 1996. Over that same span, only Alabama (16.3 ppg) and Ohio State (17.0 ppg) have been better in scoring defense than Virginia Tech (18.1). Tech, Ohio State and Florida State are the only three programs during that timeframe to own over 800.0 sacks and over 350 INTs.

“Bud’s contributions to this university and community have been monumental!” Frank Beamer, Tech’s longtime head coach who retired after the 2015 season, said in his statement. “I want to personally thank him for his decades of dedication and commitment. I encourage the Hokie Nation to show up ‘loud & proud’ this fall to cheer on Coach Fuente and the team, and, to send Coach Foster out the Virginia Tech way!”

The school added in its release that, [u]pon the conclusion of the season Foster will continue to serve Virginia Tech Athletics in a new role reporting directly to Director of Athletics Whit Babcock similar to Frank Beamer, working as an ambassador for the program, in addition to focusing on special initiatives and other duties as assigned.”

Virginia Tech football players got rings for keeping bowl streak alive

By Kevin McGuireAug 1, 2019, 5:14 PM EDT
It’s not often a team with a losing record gets a ring to commemorate the season, but Virginia Tech isn’t just any other program that had a losing record in 2018.

Virginia Tech had to scramble just to become bowl eligible to keep the school’s bowl streak alive for a 26th consecutive season. Although the Hokies went on to lose in the Military Bowl against Cincinnati, the Hokies rewarded their players with a ring to commemorate the last-second push into the bowl season anyway.

The rings, which make note of the program’s 26th consecutive bowl game as the highlight of the 2018 season, feature the Virginia Tech logo on the face of the ring. For a team that went 6-7 last season, it’s some pretty nice bling.

It is not unheard of for programs to order rings to commemorate a season that ends with a bowl loss. After all, the purpose of a ring is to commemorate something special. While the way they went about keeping their chances to keep the bowl streak alive is fair game for criticism for some, there is still something to be admired about how the players worked to pull it off regardless of the circumstances. And for Virginia Tech, a bowl trip to keep the streak alive was something that became a rallying cry during an otherwise disappointing season in Blacksburg. The season may have had some down moments and a shot at the ACC title was removed from the realm of possibility earlier than anticipated, but to pull through in the closing weeks to knock off rival Virginia to allow for a chance to keep the bowl streak that is a point of pride for the program and fans meant something to Virginia Tech, no matter what others may have had to say about it.

So what’s the harm in using some of the allocated budget to get rings for the players? If you have the money to do something nice for the players, I say go for it. No harm, no foul.

NCAA denies waiver request for TCU QB transfer form Ohio State, per report

By Kevin McGuireAug 1, 2019, 4:23 PM EDT
Former Ohio State quarterbacks are batting .500 when it comes to having the NCAA approve a waiver for immediate eligibility at their new school this fall. Matthew Baldwin, who left the Buckeyes for the TCU Horned Frogs, did not have a waiver request to be eligible this season approved by the NCAA, according to a report from The Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Thursday. TCU will likely file an appeal to try and pitch their case for Baldwin to be eligible.

Because Baldwin’s waiver request was not approved, he will now be eligible to play again beginning in 2020 unless any appeal filed by TCU reaches a different outcome. A torn ACL in high school left Baldwin unavailable to see the playing field for Ohio State last season. Baldwin was a four-star member of Ohio State’s Class of 2018. His addition to the TCU program figured to add some good quality depth to the TCU quarterback competition if he was ruled eligible. For now, those plans will be put on hold for another year.

The decision to approve Baldwin’s transfer was the polar opposite of the waiver request filed by another former Buckeye quarterback this offseason. Tate Martell, who could end up being the starting quarterback at Miami this season, had his waiver approved by the NCAA following his departure from Columbus. And of course, new Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields had his waiver for immediate eligibility approved following his transfer from Georgia this offseason.

Facing DUI charge, WR Neil Pau’u won’t play for BYU in 2019

By John TaylorAug 1, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT
An off-field incident this offseason will keep Neil Pau'u from contributing on the field this coming season.

Pau’u was arrested in early June on suspicion of driving under the influence and interference with a traffic control device.  While the case to wind its way through the judicial system — Pau’u has pleaded not guilty to both counts — Kalani Sitake confirmed Wednesday that the wide receiver will not play at all for BYU during the 2019 season.

“I love him to death. He’s on the team, he’s on the roster, but he’s not participating in fall camp because he’s not going to play this fall,” the head coach said according to the Deseret News. “He’s going to redshirt and be a junior for us next year.

“But he’s in school and he’s on the team.”

In starting three of the 13 games in which he played this past season, the 6-4, 223-pound Pau’u totaled 216 yards and a touchdown on 18 receptions.  The previous year, the then-true freshman’s receiving line went 14-139-2.

Prior to his off-field issue, the California native had been expected to see his contributions in the passing game increase in 2019.

Oregon transfer Cody Shear receives waiver for immediate eligibility at Arizona State

By John TaylorAug 1, 2019, 2:34 PM EDT
As it turns out, Arizona State will benefit immediately from an intraconference transfer.

In mid-June, it was confirmed that Cody Shear, who announced a month earlier that he would be leaving Oregon, would be transferring to Arizona State to continue his collegiate playing career. It was originally thought that Shear would be forced to sit out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules; on the last day of the month of July, however, the offensive lineman took to his personal Twitter account to reveal that he has received a waiver from the NCAA that will allow him to take the field for the Sun Devils this coming season.

Including 2019, Shear will have three years of eligibility at his disposal.

A three-star member of the Ducks’ 2017 recruiting class, Shear was rated as the No. 10 player at any position in the state of Oregon. After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, the lineman didn’t see the field at all in 2018.