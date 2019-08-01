With felony domestic violence charge reduced, Tre Williams reinstated by Mizzou

After an offseason of uncertainty, Missouri’s defensive line has received a reinfusion of talent a month before a new campaign kicks off.
In mid-December, Tre Williams was arrested at his off-campus apartment for suspicion of second-degree domestic assault following an incident involving a woman with whom he was having “an intimate relationship.” While it was initially thought that charges wouldn’t formally be filed, Williams was indeed, at least initially, charged with felony domestic assault and indefinitely suspended from the team.
However, two weeks ago, Williams pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of peace disturbance. Part of Williams’ punishment for pleading guilty included two years of unsupervised probation.
On Wednesday, and as a direct result of the felony being reduced to a misdemeanor, Williams was reinstated to the football team, Mizzou officials confirmed in a release. The defensive lineman will be a full participant when the Tigers kick off summer camp this week.
Then a redshirt sophomore, Williams began the 2018 season as a starting defensive end for the Tigers before losing the job over the last half of the year. Williams’ 2½ sacks were still good for third on the team at the time of the off-field incident.