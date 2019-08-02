Camp has barely started but Utah’s Kyle Whittingham has already earned a $15k bonus

Football is here and with fall camp kicking off across the country, that can mean only one thing: coaches getting bonus money for something they don’t control.
Ok, that’s not entirely accurate as being the only thing happening with preseason camp getting underway but it is certainly something that is going on out West. As noted by USA Today’s Steve Berkowitz, we have our first bonus of 2019 being paid out to Utah’s Kyle Whittingham all for the Utes making the top 15 of the preseason Coaches Poll.
We see these kinds of incentives all the time but it’s kind of surprising to see the preseason poll factor into a five-figure bonus for a coach. The $15,000 will also no doubt be a good example brought up by advocates of paying the players but that’s a conversation for another day.
In the near term, Whittingham can focus on getting his team ready for their opener against rival BYU on Aug. 29 and going through the 2019 campaign as the favorites to win the Pac-12. Win the latter and we’re guessing that there’s a much more lucrative pay-day in store for the head coach at the end of the year from the school.
New Troy head coach and former Auburn offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey faced off against defensive lineman Richard Jibunor every day in practice when the two were on the Plains together last year and apparently was impressed with what he saw.
The two former Tigers have been reunited down the road with the Trojans as the latter has officially joined the roster according to AL.com.
The edge rusher originally entered the NCAA transfer portal back in mid-June and saw action in 10 games last season at Auburn. He was originally a four-star recruit and was expected to be a backup once again for one of the best fronts in the SEC in 2019.
Jibunor will sit out this upcoming campaign instead as a transfer (unless there’s some sort of waiver involved that hasn’t been reported on) but because he has a redshirt year available should still have three seasons left starting in 2020.
Either way, it’s a potentially huge pickup for Lindsey’s defense at Troy down the road.
There have been a lot of criticisms from fans and others over the way Kirk Ferentz runs his program but skimping on the strength and conditioning program has never been one of them.
Case in point? Iowa’s longtime consigliere Chris Doyle will retain his title as the highest paid strength and conditioning coach in the country with a recent salary bump to a whopping $800,000 in base pay according to the Des Moines Register.
To put that in context, defensive coordinator Phil Parker will make the exact same figure after a raise of his own. The pair will be entering their 21st season with the program as they continue to serve under the current dean of college football coaches in Ferentz.
Per USA Today, five other strength and conditioning coaches were over the half-million dollar mark in terms of salary — with Ohio State’s Mickey Marotti coming closest to Doyle’s mark with a reported $735,000 base. The latter has long set the standard at the position and will apparently keep doing so as the Hawkeyes hand out staff raises on an annual basis.
And for those wondering, Doyle’s figure is also more than what nearly 30 FBS head coaches made in 2018 per the USA Today database and roughly double what somebody like UL-Monroe’s Matt Viator made.
Like we said, there’s no skimping in Iowa City in this respect.
Fall camp is kicking off at programs across the country but the opening of practice at Tulsa was extra special for one of the Golden Hurricanes players.
According to a school release, safety Christian Williams returned to the field on Thursday after missing most of last season with what was thought to be a career-ending injury. The senior was diagnosed with an “Arnold Chiari Type 1 malformation (a fluid-filled cyst commonly known as a syrinx)” in September and moved over to become a student assistant as he dealt with the issue.
Instead of staying on the sidelines however, Williams was determined to make it back to the field and had offseason surgery to correct the issue.
“Over Christmas break, I met with my whole family and we talked about having the surgery and if this was the best thing for me to do. My family was very excited and supportive. I also prayed a lot about it,” said Williams. “I really talked to God about it and asked for him to show me the way. If this is what I should do, then show me the way.
“My last MRI two weeks ago cleared the path for me to return to the field, and then after my physical last night was when I knew I’d be back on the field today.”
The safety will vie for a starting role during camp after seeing action in 27 games prior to exiting in 2018 after a loss to Texas. The Golden Hurricanes open the 2019 campaign at Michigan State on Friday, Aug. 30.
Big news at Maryland on the eve of the Terps fall camp starting as one of the program’s biggest offseason additions is indeed going to be suiting up this season.
Head coach Mike Locksley confirmed at his press conference on Friday afternoon that former Ohio State transfer Keandre Jones had his waiver approved by the NCAA this week and will now be immediately eligible for his other Big Ten program.
Jones was one of the top players to come out of the DMV area back in the class of 2016 but never could quite crack the starting rotation at linebacker with the Buckeyes. He returned closer to home this offseason but was stuck waiting for his waiver to be approved most of the summer.
With that taken care of now, Jones will be penciled in immediately as one of the Terps starting linebackers. He should form a pretty good tandem at Maryland with another transfer from a nationally elite program in ex-Clemson linebacker Shaq Smith.
Whether those additions can help pull the program out of the bottom rung in the Big Ten remains to be seen but either way it’s pretty clear that Locksley has upgraded the talent on the roster rather quickly in his first few months on the job.
It should also make for an interesting game on Nov. 9 when Maryland visits the Horseshoe and Jones faces off against his old team.