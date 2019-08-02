Camp has barely started but Utah’s Kyle Whittingham has already earned a $15k bonus

Football is here and with fall camp kicking off across the country, that can mean only one thing: coaches getting bonus money for something they don’t control.

Ok, that’s not entirely accurate as being the only thing happening with preseason camp getting underway but it is certainly something that is going on out West. As noted by USA Today’s Steve Berkowitz, we have our first bonus of 2019 being paid out to Utah’s Kyle Whittingham all for the Utes making the top 15 of the preseason Coaches Poll.

First college football coach to hit incentive bonus this season is Utah's Kyle Whittingham. He gets $15,000 because Utes are No. 15 in Amway Coaches preseason poll. He gets that amt if team is ranked anytime during season; it goes to $100K if team ends season in a major top 25 — Steve Berkowitz (@ByBerkowitz) August 1, 2019

We see these kinds of incentives all the time but it’s kind of surprising to see the preseason poll factor into a five-figure bonus for a coach. The $15,000 will also no doubt be a good example brought up by advocates of paying the players but that’s a conversation for another day.

In the near term, Whittingham can focus on getting his team ready for their opener against rival BYU on Aug. 29 and going through the 2019 campaign as the favorites to win the Pac-12. Win the latter and we’re guessing that there’s a much more lucrative pay-day in store for the head coach at the end of the year from the school.