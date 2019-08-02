Ex-Auburn DL Richard Jibunor follows Chip Lindsey to Troy

New Troy head coach and former Auburn offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey faced off against defensive lineman Richard Jibunor every day in practice when the two were on the Plains together last year and apparently was impressed with what he saw.

The two former Tigers have been reunited down the road with the Trojans as the latter has officially joined the roster according to AL.com.

The edge rusher originally entered the NCAA transfer portal back in mid-June and saw action in 10 games last season at Auburn. He was originally a four-star recruit and was expected to be a backup once again for one of the best fronts in the SEC in 2019.

Jibunor will sit out this upcoming campaign instead as a transfer (unless there’s some sort of waiver involved that hasn’t been reported on) but because he has a redshirt year available should still have three seasons left starting in 2020.

Either way, it’s a potentially huge pickup for Lindsey’s defense at Troy down the road.