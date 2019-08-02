Ex-FSU QB Deondre Francois lands as grad transfer at FCS Hampton

After failing to land at the FBS version of ‘Last Chance U,’ former Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois has finally found a team to play with in 2019 on the FCS level.
According to the Daily Press, the one-time ACC Rookie of the Year in 2016 enrolled this week and was seen practicing with the team on Friday morning.
Francois’ talent was apparent in his first season with the Seminoles after he threw for 3,350 yards with 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He suffered an injury in the opener against Alabama the following year and was up-and-down as a starter in Willie Taggart’s first season leading the program in 2018.
Off the field concerns are just as big as Francois’ story however and the reason he was unable to find many takers as a grad transfer in the NCAA portal. FSU dismissed the signal-caller in the spring after a social media post showed an alleged domestic incident between Francois and a woman who was said to be his ex-girlfriend. Police did not move forward with charges but the entire episode was enough to dominate headlines in Tallahassee for several weeks.
That all eventually led the quarterback to Hampton, where he will be immediately eligible this season. Interestingly enough, the Pirates are set to play at one FBS program this year in Liberty, who is coached by Hugh Freeze, the former Ole Miss head coach who faced off against Francois in his debut game (a wild FSU win in which he threw for over 400 yards).
Now both will see each other in vastly different circumstances in 2018 thanks to a pair of off the field scandals.
Big news at Maryland on the eve of the Terps fall camp starting as one of the program’s biggest offseason additions is indeed going to be suiting up this season.
Head coach Mike Locksley confirmed at his press conference on Friday afternoon that former Ohio State transfer Keandre Jones had his waiver approved by the NCAA this week and will now be immediately eligible for his other Big Ten program.
Jones was one of the top players to come out of the DMV area back in the class of 2016 but never could quite crack the starting rotation at linebacker with the Buckeyes. He returned closer to home this offseason but was stuck waiting for his waiver to be approved most of the summer.
With that taken care of now, Jones will be penciled in immediately as one of the Terps starting linebackers. He should form a pretty good tandem at Maryland with another transfer from a nationally elite program in ex-Clemson linebacker Shaq Smith.
Whether those additions can help pull the program out of the bottom rung in the Big Ten remains to be seen but either way it’s pretty clear that Locksley has upgraded the talent on the roster rather quickly in his first few months on the job.
It should also make for an interesting game on Nov. 9 when Maryland visits the Horseshoe and Jones faces off against his old team.
One of the best teams in the Sun Belt is opening fall camp without their starting quarterback and one other key contributor on the other side of the ball.
Georgia Southern head coach Chad Lunsford announced the suspension of signal-caller Shai Werts and defensive lineman Quan Griffin after practice on Friday.
Werts was an All-Sun Belt honorable mention selection last season after starting all 13 games for the Eagles, leading the team to a surprising 10 wins and nearly winning their division. He rushed for 908 yards and 15 scores as the triggerman of the option attack and passed for another 987 yards and 10 touchdowns.
To say that’s a big loss is an understatement as backup QB Justin Tomlin has only a few collegiate snaps under his belt as a redshirt freshman. He may very well be in line to start the opener at LSU however as WJCL reports that Werts was arrested on cocaine possession and speeding charges on Wednesday night.
Also suspended from football activities by Lunsford was Griffin, who led the team in forced fumbles last season while recording three sacks. He was expected to compete for the starting role at defensive end along with fellow junior Traver Vliem during camp but was reportedly arrested on Thursday in Florida as a result of an alleged domestic violence incident.
Needless to say this isn’t how the Eagles imagined kicking off their 2019 campaign but it will all make for a much more interesting fall camp as they sort out the potential loss of two key players.
Chase Brown probably didn’t need much of a recruiting pitch to join his new program.
The former Western Michigan tailback not only took a step up to the Big Ten but will, according to 247Sports, join Illinois as a transfer — reuniting him with his identical twin brother Sydney Brown.
Brown was third on the Broncos last season as a freshman in 2018 with 352 yards rushing. He will sit out the upcoming campaign for the Illini and then have three years of eligibility left.
Brown’s brother, a sophomore safety, started 10 games last season and is expected to maintain that front-line role for Lovie Smith again in 2019.
Interestingly the Big Ten program had originally recruited Chase Brown out of high school but he stuck with his pledge to the MAC power while his twin signed with the Illini. Though it took a few twists and turns for them both to wind up back in Champaign, the Brown brothers are indeed together in the same place once again.
Coming off a surprisingly successful season has set the bar high for Cincinnati in 2019. and on Thursday, the Bearcats received some uplifting news regarding the status of two new additions to the program. Defensive back Kyriq McDonald and linebacker Darrian Beavers were each granted immediate eligibility from the NCAA for the 2019 season after transferring to Cincinnati this offseason.
McDonald transferred to Cincinnati from Alabama. Beavers came to Cincinnati from UConn. Both players can now find roles to contribute to Cincinnati’s defense that led the American Athletic Conference last season. Adding a former three-star member of Alabama’s Class of 2017 certainly helps improve the depth for the Bearcats, especially with a challenging schedule coming their way this fall.
One transfer who did not receive such good news was Michigan transfer James Hudson, an offensive lineman. An appeal filed on his behalf was rejected by the NCAA office last week.