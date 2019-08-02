Ex-FSU QB Deondre Francois lands as grad transfer at FCS Hampton

After failing to land at the FBS version of ‘Last Chance U,’ former Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois has finally found a team to play with in 2019 on the FCS level.

According to the Daily Press, the one-time ACC Rookie of the Year in 2016 enrolled this week and was seen practicing with the team on Friday morning.

New HU QB Deondre Francois in practice. pic.twitter.com/7Ka3foba5j — Dave Johnson (@DaveJohnsonDP) August 2, 2019

Francois’ talent was apparent in his first season with the Seminoles after he threw for 3,350 yards with 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He suffered an injury in the opener against Alabama the following year and was up-and-down as a starter in Willie Taggart’s first season leading the program in 2018.

Off the field concerns are just as big as Francois’ story however and the reason he was unable to find many takers as a grad transfer in the NCAA portal. FSU dismissed the signal-caller in the spring after a social media post showed an alleged domestic incident between Francois and a woman who was said to be his ex-girlfriend. Police did not move forward with charges but the entire episode was enough to dominate headlines in Tallahassee for several weeks.

That all eventually led the quarterback to Hampton, where he will be immediately eligible this season. Interestingly enough, the Pirates are set to play at one FBS program this year in Liberty, who is coached by Hugh Freeze, the former Ole Miss head coach who faced off against Francois in his debut game (a wild FSU win in which he threw for over 400 yards).

Now both will see each other in vastly different circumstances in 2018 thanks to a pair of off the field scandals.