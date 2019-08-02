Former WMU RB Chase Brown joins twin brother at Illinois as transfer

Chase Brown probably didn’t need much of a recruiting pitch to join his new program.

The former Western Michigan tailback not only took a step up to the Big Ten but will, according to 247Sports, join Illinois as a transfer — reuniting him with his identical twin brother Sydney Brown.

Brown was third on the Broncos last season as a freshman in 2018 with 352 yards rushing. He will sit out the upcoming campaign for the Illini and then have three years of eligibility left.

Brown’s brother, a sophomore safety, started 10 games last season and is expected to maintain that front-line role for Lovie Smith again in 2019.

Interestingly the Big Ten program had originally recruited Chase Brown out of high school but he stuck with his pledge to the MAC power while his twin signed with the Illini. Though it took a few twists and turns for them both to wind up back in Champaign, the Brown brothers are indeed together in the same place once again.