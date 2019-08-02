Georgia Southern’s starting QB one of two suspended after getting arrested

One of the best teams in the Sun Belt is opening fall camp without their starting quarterback and one other key contributor on the other side of the ball.

Georgia Southern head coach Chad Lunsford announced the suspension of signal-caller Shai Werts and defensive lineman Quan Griffin after practice on Friday.

Not a good start. @chadlunsford announces prior to first @GSAthletics_FB practice that Shai Werts and Quan Griffin have been suspended after arrests @WJCLNews pic.twitter.com/5lP2WtbObt — Frank Sulkowski WJCL (@TheBigGuyWJCL) August 2, 2019

Werts was an All-Sun Belt honorable mention selection last season after starting all 13 games for the Eagles, leading the team to a surprising 10 wins and nearly winning their division. He rushed for 908 yards and 15 scores as the triggerman of the option attack and passed for another 987 yards and 10 touchdowns.

To say that’s a big loss is an understatement as backup QB Justin Tomlin has only a few collegiate snaps under his belt as a redshirt freshman. He may very well be in line to start the opener at LSU however as WJCL reports that Werts was arrested on cocaine possession and speeding charges on Wednesday night.

Also suspended from football activities by Lunsford was Griffin, who led the team in forced fumbles last season while recording three sacks. He was expected to compete for the starting role at defensive end along with fellow junior Traver Vliem during camp but was reportedly arrested on Thursday in Florida as a result of an alleged domestic violence incident.

Needless to say this isn’t how the Eagles imagined kicking off their 2019 campaign but it will all make for a much more interesting fall camp as they sort out the potential loss of two key players.