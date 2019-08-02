Maryland confirms Ohio State transfer Keandre Jones is immediately eligible

Big news at Maryland on the eve of the Terps fall camp starting as one of the program’s biggest offseason additions is indeed going to be suiting up this season.

Head coach Mike Locksley confirmed at his press conference on Friday afternoon that former Ohio State transfer Keandre Jones had his waiver approved by the NCAA this week and will now be immediately eligible for his other Big Ten program.

Maryland defensive coordinator Jon Hoke on Keandre Jones being eligible this fall: “He’s an instinctive player. He’s shown the ability to rush the passer. We’re excited that he’s here.” #Terps pic.twitter.com/tfwrkO85TF — Brooks DuBose (@b3dubose) August 2, 2019

Jones was one of the top players to come out of the DMV area back in the class of 2016 but never could quite crack the starting rotation at linebacker with the Buckeyes. He returned closer to home this offseason but was stuck waiting for his waiver to be approved most of the summer.

With that taken care of now, Jones will be penciled in immediately as one of the Terps starting linebackers. He should form a pretty good tandem at Maryland with another transfer from a nationally elite program in ex-Clemson linebacker Shaq Smith.

Whether those additions can help pull the program out of the bottom rung in the Big Ten remains to be seen but either way it’s pretty clear that Locksley has upgraded the talent on the roster rather quickly in his first few months on the job.

It should also make for an interesting game on Nov. 9 when Maryland visits the Horseshoe and Jones faces off against his old team.