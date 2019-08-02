Tulsa’s Cristian Williams returns after dealing with career-threatening medical issue

Fall camp is kicking off at programs across the country but the opening of practice at Tulsa was extra special for one of the Golden Hurricanes players.

According to a school release, safety Christian Williams returned to the field on Thursday after missing most of last season with what was thought to be a career-ending injury. The senior was diagnosed with an “Arnold Chiari Type 1 malformation (a fluid-filled cyst commonly known as a syrinx)” in September and moved over to become a student assistant as he dealt with the issue.

Instead of staying on the sidelines however, Williams was determined to make it back to the field and had offseason surgery to correct the issue.

“Over Christmas break, I met with my whole family and we talked about having the surgery and if this was the best thing for me to do. My family was very excited and supportive. I also prayed a lot about it,” said Williams. “I really talked to God about it and asked for him to show me the way. If this is what I should do, then show me the way.

“My last MRI two weeks ago cleared the path for me to return to the field, and then after my physical last night was when I knew I’d be back on the field today.”

The safety will vie for a starting role during camp after seeing action in 27 games prior to exiting in 2018 after a loss to Texas. The Golden Hurricanes open the 2019 campaign at Michigan State on Friday, Aug. 30.