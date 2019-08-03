Les Miles adds second transferring son to Kansas football roster

There’s a veritable Miles family reunion going down in Lawrence.

In November of last year, Les Miles was officially introduced as Kansas’ next head football coach. Earlier this offseason, one of Miles’ sons, quarterback Manny Miles, was added to his father’s team as a graduate transfer after leaving North Carolina.

Friday, following the Jayhawks’ first practice of summer camp, Miles confirmed that his youngest son, Ben Miles, has been added to his first KU roster as well. Just this past week, the younger Miles signaled his intention of potentially leaving Texas A&M as he entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

“I think he’s a pretty talented athlete. He came from a place with pretty talented players. So I think he can help,” the head coach said of the latest familial addition. “I think he comes with a great disposition. I think he’s a football player. I think he’s a competitor. Talent? We’ll have to see. I think he’s pretty talented.”

(Writer’s note: “I think he’s a football player.” Les still gonna Les, y’all.)

Ben Miles began his collegiate career as a fullback at Nebraska, taking a redshirt as a true freshman in 2017. Following the hiring of Scott Frost, Miles opted to transfer from NU and ultimately landed at A&M.

Because he sat out the 2018 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, Miles, who comes to KU as a walk-on, will be eligible to play for the Jayhawks in 2019. Including this coming season, the back will have three years of eligibility at his disposal.