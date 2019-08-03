Minnesota quarterback Zack Annexstad suffers foot injury, out indefinitely

Camps are starting across the country as we’re less than four weeks away from the start of the season for most programs but with the pads starting to pop, unfortunately so are injuries.
The latest hit comes in the Twin Cities as Minnesota announced that potential starting quarterback Zach Annexstad suffered a foot injury in practice on Friday and will be held out indefinitely.
“Injuries are an unfortunate part of the game, and we feel terrible for Zack,” Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck said in a statement. “He worked extremely hard in the spring and summer to put himself in position to compete for the starting job, and I know he will recover from this setback to be even stronger. Zack is an elite teammate and person, and I look forward to him being an important part of the team as a leader while he is recovering.”
Annexstad started Minnesota’s first seven games as a true freshman last year before injuries took him out of the lineup. He wound up playing in eight total games for the team and threw for 1,277 yards and nine touchdowns.
The news all but assuredly means that redshirt sophomore Tanner Morgan will be the starter when the team opens against South Dakota State. He might have been in line to be QB1 even before the injury after rallying the team to a bowl game and beating rival Wisconsin, throwing for 1,401 yards and nine touchdowns across six starts.
Still, a tough blow to the depth at the position right as the team was getting underway on their 2019 campaign.
Urban Meyer may be retired from coaching college football but it sure seems like he took another loss in the last 24 hours.
On Friday afternoon, in quite the epic news dump from the school on the eve of fall camp starting, Ohio State released nearly 2,000 pages of records to the media. This included text messages from Meyer to various people in his circle and within the program and almost all were related to the events before, during and after the incident involving former assistant Zach Smith.
Among the most notable threads that were discovered centers on Meyer alluding to Smith potentially getting a job at Alabama in January 2018 and his efforts to keep the embattled assistant in Columbus. Though it was somewhat eye-opening to see a coach like Nick Saban possibly poach somebody like Smith (prior to the surfacing of the domestic violence issues), it turns out that the Buckeyes were apparently getting a little ahead of themselves on this topic.
“I think it’s pretty common that sometimes people that get interviewed someplace or someone calls and shows interest in them, it’s the way this profession works is that you go in and use that as leverage to try and improve your situation where you are now, especially if you have a job or you decide that that’s a better opportunity for you,” Saban said at his press conference on Saturday, according to AL.com. “We talk to a lot of coaches about a lot of things. I really never did ever offer this guy a job.
“He did a nice job in the interview… But it was when we did the background check that we decided that there was a better opportunity to hire somebody else, and that’s what we did.”
That last part might as well be Saban twisting the knife in given all of the events that transpired since.
Alabama eventually hired Josh Gattis from Penn State to be the team’s receivers coach while Smith’s issues surfaced a few months later and led to Meyer’s eventual three-game suspension.
It remains to be seen if Chris Petersen will still be the head coach at Washington in six years but if he’s still on Montlake when that season rolls around, he’ll have a very unique non-conference game to prepare for.
That is the result of the Huskies announcing a one-game non-conference game for 2025 against UC Davis in Seattle. The Aggies are not only coached by Petersen’s predecessor at Boise State but also are the veteran coach’s alma mater.
It will be the first ever meeting between the Pac-12 and Big Sky programs and is set to take place on September 6, 2025 at Husky Stadium.
Petersen was a quarterback for UC Davis from 1985-86, back when the school was a Division II power under head coach Jim Sochor. He transitioned right away into coaching and held a variety of roles on the staff until leaving for Pitt in 1991.
UC Davis is also currently coached by Dan Hawkins, who had hired Petersen as his offensive coordinator at Boise State and left the Broncos for Colorado — paving the way for the latter’s successful stint in Boise as a head coach.
Washington will play Ohio State at the Horseshoe the week after UC Davis comes to town and still have one non-conference opening remaining that year. The game against the Huskies is one of several against Pac-12 programs over the coming years for the Aggies, with others against Cal, Oregon State and USC on the docket as well.
Football is here and with fall camp kicking off across the country, that can mean only one thing: coaches getting bonus money for something they don’t control.
Ok, that’s not entirely accurate as being the only thing happening with preseason camp getting underway but it is certainly something that is going on out West. As noted by USA Today’s Steve Berkowitz, we have our first bonus of 2019 being paid out to Utah’s Kyle Whittingham all for the Utes making the top 15 of the preseason Coaches Poll.
We see these kinds of incentives all the time but it’s kind of surprising to see the preseason poll factor into a five-figure bonus for a coach. The $15,000 will also no doubt be a good example brought up by advocates of paying the players but that’s a conversation for another day.
In the near term, Whittingham can focus on getting his team ready for their opener against rival BYU on Aug. 29 and going through the 2019 campaign as the favorites to win the Pac-12. Win the latter and we’re guessing that there’s a much more lucrative pay-day in store for the head coach at the end of the year from the school.
New Troy head coach and former Auburn offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey faced off against defensive lineman Richard Jibunor every day in practice when the two were on the Plains together last year and apparently was impressed with what he saw.
The two former Tigers have been reunited down the road with the Trojans as the latter has officially joined the roster according to AL.com.
The edge rusher originally entered the NCAA transfer portal back in mid-June and saw action in 10 games last season at Auburn. He was originally a four-star recruit and was expected to be a backup once again for one of the best fronts in the SEC in 2019.
Jibunor will sit out this upcoming campaign instead as a transfer (unless there’s some sort of waiver involved that hasn’t been reported on) but because he has a redshirt year available should still have three seasons left starting in 2020.
Either way, it’s a potentially huge pickup for Lindsey’s defense at Troy down the road.