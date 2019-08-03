Minnesota quarterback Zack Annexstad suffers foot injury, out indefinitely

Camps are starting across the country as we’re less than four weeks away from the start of the season for most programs but with the pads starting to pop, unfortunately so are injuries.

The latest hit comes in the Twin Cities as Minnesota announced that potential starting quarterback Zach Annexstad suffered a foot injury in practice on Friday and will be held out indefinitely.

“Injuries are an unfortunate part of the game, and we feel terrible for Zack,” Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck said in a statement. “He worked extremely hard in the spring and summer to put himself in position to compete for the starting job, and I know he will recover from this setback to be even stronger. Zack is an elite teammate and person, and I look forward to him being an important part of the team as a leader while he is recovering.”

Annexstad started Minnesota’s first seven games as a true freshman last year before injuries took him out of the lineup. He wound up playing in eight total games for the team and threw for 1,277 yards and nine touchdowns.

The news all but assuredly means that redshirt sophomore Tanner Morgan will be the starter when the team opens against South Dakota State. He might have been in line to be QB1 even before the injury after rallying the team to a bowl game and beating rival Wisconsin, throwing for 1,401 yards and nine touchdowns across six starts.

Still, a tough blow to the depth at the position right as the team was getting underway on their 2019 campaign.