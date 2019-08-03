Navy drops motto for 2019 season after it is called insensitive in wake of local shooting

Navy is backtracking from a motto chosen by senior captains after concerns were raised by a local paper that suffered a tragic shooting last year.
The Midshipmen had originally selected ‘Load the Clip’ as their rallying cry for the upcoming 2019 season in a nod to the academy’s military background. However, concerns were brought up to the program about the motto by reporters from The Capital Gazette, a local newspaper that tragically had five employees gunned down in a shooting at their offices last June.
“Our coaches and midshipmen realized that the direction they were headed created sensitivities that were not aligned with the original intent,” Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk said in a statement to the paper. “Corrective measures were taken immediately and on behalf of the team at large, our sincerest apologies to anyone who was offended. It was a lesson learned and it’s important that everything we do at the Naval Academy represents not only appropriate action, but assumed responsibility. We are hopeful we can now put this behind us and ‘Win the Day.’”
That latter motto, a fairly common one in college football nowadays, is what the program will use this season in lieu of the insensitive phrase.
Kudos to the academy for making the change, even if concerns should have probably been made earlier in the process. It’s highly doubtful the Midshipmen thought of the larger connotations for their initial choice of a motto and simply wanted to reinforce their history with a military term but at least everybody is able to move forward ahead of the 2019 campaign.
It wouldn’t be a college football season without some unique uniforms and one can find the latest entry coming from the shores of Lake Michigan.
As noted by Action Network reporter Darren Rovell, it looks like Northwestern will once again utilize their “gothic style” uniforms at some point during the upcoming 2019 season:
The school has utilized the look twice previously, in 2014 against Nebraska and again in 2015 against Minnesota.
The uniforms were originally designed as a nod to some of the architecture around the Evanston campus. The Wildcats did acknowledge Rovell’s tweet after he posted it but didn’t provide many details as to when the, uh, unique look will be broken out.
Northwestern has used homecoming as an excuse to wear alternate uniforms in the past and this year that will be a key game against division rival Iowa in Evanston. We’ll see if that will indeed be the game NU uses but at least purple-clad fans of the program can be prepared to see these things at some point this fall.
Wisconsin’s former star receiver celebrated a victory this week in the courtroom that was as big as any he had on the field.
Former Badgers wideout Quintez Cephus was found not guilty on two sexual assault charges by a Madison jury on Friday, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.
“I’m happy,” Cephus told the paper. “I’ve had a lot of people here supporting me and my family. I’ve learned a lot through this situation. And I know this sounds crazy, but I think you grow through what you go through, and I’ve been able to grow a lot.”
Cephus testified during the trial that while he did have sex with two reportedly intoxicated women in April of 2018, he did not sexually assault them. A jury seemed to agree, taking just 45 minutes to reach a verdict in the case.
The Georgia native was one of the few threats in the passing game for the Badgers when he was on the field, recording 501 and six touchdowns as a sophomore in 2017. Wisconsin initially suspended him from the team after first learning of the allegations against him and the school eventually expelled him after he went through the student disciplinary process — eventually prompting a (since dropped) lawsuit against the university over the process.
Cephus nor his lawyer didn’t comment on whether he would try to play football at an FBS school again but the news certainly opened the door to that being the case.
Despite his case still winding its way through the legal system, UTEP quarterback Kai Locksley is back with the team as they begin preparations for the 2019 season.
The school announced that the senior was reinstated to the Miners on Friday as the team opened camp following his arrest back in June on four very serious charges.
“While the legal process has not come to a complete conclusion, we believe that the final charges against Kai will not be as severe as what has been reported,” athletic director Jim Senter said in a statement. “Young people make mistakes and it is important that they learn from these mistakes. We believe in restorative justice and feel that Kai will benefit more in the long run by getting the necessary support and guidance from his coaches and teammates, rather than being dismissed from the team.”
“While we welcome Kai back to our football team, I want to make it very clear that he will have a list of expectations placed on him,” head coach Dana Dimel added. “We will keep these expectations in-house, but a zero-tolerance policy will be in effect. The rest is up to Kai, but we’re hopeful that he can come out of all this the best possible person and teammate.”
Locksley, the son of Maryland head coach Mike Locksley, started eight games for the Miners last season and threw for 937 yards and three scores (adding six more touchdowns on the ground). The signal-caller originally started his career out at Texas before making a pitstop at Iowa Western JUCO on his way to El Paso.
Camps are starting across the country as we’re less than four weeks away from the start of the season for most programs but with the pads starting to pop, unfortunately so are injuries.
The latest hit comes in the Twin Cities as Minnesota announced that potential starting quarterback Zach Annexstad suffered a foot injury in practice on Friday and will be held out indefinitely.
“Injuries are an unfortunate part of the game, and we feel terrible for Zack,” Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck said in a statement. “He worked extremely hard in the spring and summer to put himself in position to compete for the starting job, and I know he will recover from this setback to be even stronger. Zack is an elite teammate and person, and I look forward to him being an important part of the team as a leader while he is recovering.”
Annexstad started Minnesota’s first seven games as a true freshman last year before injuries took him out of the lineup. He wound up playing in eight total games for the team and threw for 1,277 yards and nine touchdowns.
The news all but assuredly means that redshirt sophomore Tanner Morgan will be the starter when the team opens against South Dakota State. He might have been in line to be QB1 even before the injury after rallying the team to a bowl game and beating rival Wisconsin, throwing for 1,401 yards and nine touchdowns across six starts.
Still, a tough blow to the depth at the position right as the team was getting underway on their 2019 campaign.