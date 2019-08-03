Navy drops motto for 2019 season after it is called insensitive in wake of local shooting

Navy is backtracking from a motto chosen by senior captains after concerns were raised by a local paper that suffered a tragic shooting last year.

The Midshipmen had originally selected ‘Load the Clip’ as their rallying cry for the upcoming 2019 season in a nod to the academy’s military background. However, concerns were brought up to the program about the motto by reporters from The Capital Gazette, a local newspaper that tragically had five employees gunned down in a shooting at their offices last June.

“Our coaches and midshipmen realized that the direction they were headed created sensitivities that were not aligned with the original intent,” Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk said in a statement to the paper. “Corrective measures were taken immediately and on behalf of the team at large, our sincerest apologies to anyone who was offended. It was a lesson learned and it’s important that everything we do at the Naval Academy represents not only appropriate action, but assumed responsibility. We are hopeful we can now put this behind us and ‘Win the Day.’”

That latter motto, a fairly common one in college football nowadays, is what the program will use this season in lieu of the insensitive phrase.

Kudos to the academy for making the change, even if concerns should have probably been made earlier in the process. It’s highly doubtful the Midshipmen thought of the larger connotations for their initial choice of a motto and simply wanted to reinforce their history with a military term but at least everybody is able to move forward ahead of the 2019 campaign.