Navy drops motto for 2019 season after it’s called insensitive in wake of local shooting

Navy is backtracking from a motto chosen by senior captains after concerns were raised by a local paper that suffered a tragic shooting last year.
The Midshipmen had originally selected ‘Load the Clip’ as their rallying cry for the upcoming 2019 season in a nod to the academy’s military background. However, concerns were brought up to the program about the motto by reporters from The Capital Gazette, a local newspaper that tragically had five employees gunned down in a shooting at their offices last June.
“Our coaches and midshipmen realized that the direction they were headed created sensitivities that were not aligned with the original intent,” Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk said in a statement to the paper. “Corrective measures were taken immediately and on behalf of the team at large, our sincerest apologies to anyone who was offended. It was a lesson learned and it’s important that everything we do at the Naval Academy represents not only appropriate action, but assumed responsibility. We are hopeful we can now put this behind us and ‘Win the Day.’”
That latter motto, a fairly common one in college football nowadays, is what the program will use this season in lieu of the insensitive phrase.
Kudos to the academy for making the change, even if concerns should have probably been made earlier in the process. It’s highly doubtful the Midshipmen thought of the larger connotations for their initial choice of a motto and simply wanted to reinforce their history with a military term but at least everybody is able to move forward ahead of the 2019 campaign.
Quarterback may be the position most are focused on around TCU but the Horned Frogs have apparently lost a potentially key member of the team before camp has even gotten started in Fort Worth.
According to the Dallas Morning News, kicker Cole Bunce could be lost for all of the upcoming 2019 season after being hit by a car earlier this week. He was apparently riding a scooter at the time of the accident and the whole thing was serious enough that the senior had to undergo emergency surgery as a result of his injuries.
“I don’t think he’ll be able to play the rest of the year,” head coach Gary Patterson told reporters on Saturday. “Some times you have luck and sometimes you have no luck at all.”
That is indeed rotten luck for Bunce and the Horned Frogs, who were counting on the California native’s big leg to handle kickoffs and long field goals. Fellow kicker Jonathan Song now has more of a load on him when it comes to field goals, extra points and potentially those kickoffs as well.
Bunce has made 10 of his 16 career field goal attempts, including a long of 43 yards.
The team will have four weeks to find a replacement for the veteran kicker before TCU opens their 2019 campaign against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Aug. 31.
Dana Holgorsen is wasting no time upgrading the roster at Houston with transfers and reportedly landed a huge commitment over the weekend to that end.
According to AL.com, former Alabama pass rusher Eyabi Anoma has pledged to transfer to the AAC program once he is fully cleared by the school.
The reason that latter aspect is particularly notable has to do with his exit from the Crimson Tide. Sources told the website that Anoma was first suspended by Alabama and then expelled for a vague “university level issue.”
“We have a law that protects players and students in what you can and can’t say,” head coach Nick Saban said Saturday. “The guy was dismissed from school, and that’s really all I can say about it.”
Anoma was one of the top recruits as part of the class of 2018, considered by most services as a five-star prospect and the top player in Maryland. He committed to the Crimson Tide on Signing Day over the Terps, Michigan, Florida and Georgia among others.
The defensive end/outside linebacker appeared in six games last season in Tuscaloosa and recorded nine tackles.
Nearly a year after leaving an SEC school, Kyrei Fisher has officially landed at one from the Pac-12.
In a press release late this past week, Oregon State announced the addition of Fisher to Jonathan Smith’s roster. The linebacker had taken to Twitter in late September to announce that he would be transferring from Arkansas.
At this point, it’s unclear if Fisher will be eligible to play for the Beavers in 2019.
Through four games in 2018, Fisher had played a total of seven snaps; after that fourth game, he didn’t play another down for the Hogs. A three-star member of the Razorbacks’ 2017 recruiting class, the Oklahoma native played in two games as a true freshman — the season opener and the regular-season finale.
Because he played in fewer than five games this past season, Fisher was able to take a redshirt. If he were to sit out the 2019 season, he would then have two years of eligibility he can use beginning in 2020.
There’s a veritable Miles family reunion going down in Lawrence.
In November of last year, Les Miles was officially introduced as Kansas’ next head football coach. Earlier this offseason, one of Miles’ sons, quarterback Manny Miles, was added to his father’s team as a graduate transfer after leaving North Carolina.
Friday, following the Jayhawks’ first practice of summer camp, Miles confirmed that his youngest son, Ben Miles, has been added to his first KU roster as well. Just this past week, the younger Miles signaled his intention of potentially leaving Texas A&M as he entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.
“I think he’s a pretty talented athlete. He came from a place with pretty talented players. So I think he can help,” the head coach said of the latest familial addition. “I think he comes with a great disposition. I think he’s a football player. I think he’s a competitor. Talent? We’ll have to see. I think he’s pretty talented.”
(Writer’s note: “I think he’s a football player.” Les still gonna Les, y’all.)
Ben Miles began his collegiate career as a fullback at Nebraska, taking a redshirt as a true freshman in 2017. Following the hiring of Scott Frost, Miles opted to transfer from NU and ultimately landed at A&M.
Because he sat out the 2018 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, Miles, who comes to KU as a walk-on, will be eligible to play for the Jayhawks in 2019. Including this coming season, the back will have three years of eligibility at his disposal.