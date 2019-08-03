Nick Saban denies offering ex-OSU assistant Zach Smith a job after Urban Meyer texts surface

Urban Meyer may be retired from coaching college football but it sure seems like he took another loss in the last 24 hours.

On Friday afternoon, in quite the epic news dump from the school on the eve of fall camp starting, Ohio State released nearly 2,000 pages of records to the media. This included text messages from Meyer to various people in his circle and within the program and almost all were related to the events before, during and after the incident involving former assistant Zach Smith.

Among the most notable threads that were discovered centers on Meyer alluding to Smith potentially getting a job at Alabama in January 2018 and his efforts to keep the embattled assistant in Columbus. Though it was somewhat eye-opening to see a coach like Nick Saban possibly poach somebody like Smith (prior to the surfacing of the domestic violence issues), it turns out that the Buckeyes were apparently getting a little ahead of themselves on this topic.

“I think it’s pretty common that sometimes people that get interviewed someplace or someone calls and shows interest in them, it’s the way this profession works is that you go in and use that as leverage to try and improve your situation where you are now, especially if you have a job or you decide that that’s a better opportunity for you,” Saban said at his press conference on Saturday, according to AL.com. “We talk to a lot of coaches about a lot of things. I really never did ever offer this guy a job.

“He did a nice job in the interview… But it was when we did the background check that we decided that there was a better opportunity to hire somebody else, and that’s what we did.”

That last part might as well be Saban twisting the knife in given all of the events that transpired since.

Alabama eventually hired Josh Gattis from Penn State to be the team’s receivers coach while Smith’s issues surfaced a few months later and led to Meyer’s eventual three-game suspension.